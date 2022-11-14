16 St. Ignatius Prep Hockey Players Injured When Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Into Their Bus, Spinning On Way To Tournament





CHICAGO Sixteen St. Ignatius College Prep students were injured Saturday night when a truck driver suspected of drink-driving crashed into their school bus en route to a hockey tournament in Indiana, causing it to roll over, police said. The three most seriously injured students of the JV hockey team remained in hospital on Sunday after being initially hospitalized in critical condition. Their conditions improved and they were able to talk to coaches, the school said. They say they were encouraged to hear the young men ask about their brothers on the team, officials at the prestigious Catholic school in Little Italy said in a statement. pronunciation. We are grateful and grateful to the hockey community and look forward to better days ahead, said varsity hockey director and head coach Spencer Montgomery. Keep our guys in mind. Police were alerted around 8 p.m. Saturday that a semi-truck driver veered out of lane and speeded on a highway in Warsaw, Indiana, said Warsaw police captain Brad Kellar. While officers were en route, the truck ran a red light and hit the back of the hockey teams’ school bus, causing the bus to flip on its side, Kellar said. The truck driver moved further from the roadway and came to a stop in a nearby ditch, Kellar said. Credit: Delivered // Warsaw Police The truck came to a stop in a nearby ditch after the accident. Officers at the scene approached the truck driver, identified as Victor Santos, and smelled alcohol and found him slurring his speech, Kellar said. The 58-year-old, from New York, was arrested after failing sobriety tests at the crime scene, Kellar said. Police are waiting for test results to determine if he was driving under the influence, Kellar said. There were 23 students, two adult coaches and the bus driver on the school bus, Kellar said. They were traveling to participate in a weekend hockey tournament at the Culver Military Academy in Indiana. At least the student was ejected from the force of the crash, Kellar said. Of the 16 injured students, ranging from 14 to 17 years old, all but three were discharged from the hospital after Sunday, Kellar said. There will be a mass for the students at the Church of the Holy Family, 1080 W. Roosevelt Road Monday at 3:30 p.m., school officials said. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers remain with our brave student athletes, coaches and families of our JV Hockey Team after last night’s accident, Saint Ignatius Athletic Director Mike Hurley said in a statement. pronunciation. Our care and support extends to our entire school community during this time. We appreciate all the loving messages and good wishes we have received for all those affected. Subscribe to Block Club Chicago,an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. We make every dime with reports from the Chicago neighborhoods. Clickhereto support BlockClub with adonation is tax deductible. Thank you for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we earn reports from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Clickhereto support Block Club with adonation is tax deductible. Listen to Its All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blockclubchicago.org/2022/11/13/16-st-ignatius-prep-hockey-players-hurt-when-suspected-drunk-driver-crashes-into-their-bus-flips-it-on-way-to-tournament/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos