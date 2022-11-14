Men’s basketball falls to Missouri on Sunday





Next game: vs. Lamar University 18-11-2022 | 2:00 Nov. 18 (Fri) / 2:00 pm against Lamar University History The Lindenwood men’s basketball team (1-2) lost to the University of Missouri (3-0) on Sunday night in Columbia, Missouri. OVERVIEW Lindenwood took the first lead of the game and the two teams were tied 6-6 after three minutes of play. The Tigers took a 14-8 lead at 2:08 PM, but went through a three-pointer Keenon Cole made it three points behind. Both teams were left scoreless for almost three minutes, as the Tigers faltered to a double-digit lead late into the half. Missouri got hot from behind the arch to gain a significant lead, like a bucket through David Ware in the closing seconds, the game was reduced to 40-25 after 20 minutes of play. Lindenwood continued to play hard to start the second half, as a three-pointer through Chris Childs made it a 10-point game with 16:34 to go. Less than 30 seconds later, Brandon Trimble hit a three-pointer to make the game 47-38. The Tigers built another commanding lead before the Lions came back in a 56-46 game on a Kevin Caldwell Jr. three pointer. Missouri found another series of runs and this time they held the lead for the remainder of the game. QUOTABLE “I thought tonight was a competitive effort against a power five opponent,” said head coach Kyle Gerdeman . “We had our chances at times as we were nine points behind with nine minutes to go, which shows a lot of positive things as this team grows. Small mistakes and defensive transition hurt us in the 40 minutes, but that will be a great lesson. points. We are looking forward to our next group of matches.” GAME LEADERS

Chris Childs (19 PTS, 4 REB, 1 BLK)

Keenon Cole (12 PTS, 2 REB, 1 STL)

Kevin Caldwell Jr. (6 PTS, 4 REB, 4 STL, 2 BLK, 1 AST) NEXT ONE Lindenwood heads out this weekend to participate in the three-game McNeese Tournament, which starts at 2 p.m. Friday against Lamar.

