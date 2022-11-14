Sports
David Warner reveals when he will quit Test cricket – and warns critics who think he’s too old
David Warner announces when he will retire from Test cricket – and sends warning to all critics and fans who think he’s ‘old and past’ at 36
- Aussie batsman revealed he will likely retire from Tests after next year’s Ashes series
- Warner, 36, says he will continue to play one-day internationals and T20 games
- Announcement comes amid calls for Australia to select younger players
David Warner has indicated he could retire from Test cricket after next year’s Ashes, with the lead batsman confirming he will walk away from the red ball format first.
The futures of Warner and several senior teammates have been in the headlines in recent days following Australia’s shocking exit from the Twenty20 World Cup.
In particular, Matthew Hayden called for a regeneration of the team, claiming it was time for some players to step aside for the next World Cup.
The 50-over World Cup will be held in India early next summer, ahead of the T20’s next flagship show in the Caribbean and the US in 2024.
However, Warner made it clear that he plans to play in both when he laid out his likely plan to walk away from the game.
The Australian batsman (pictured playing for Australia against South Africa in 2018) has revealed he will likely retire from Test cricket after next year’s Ashes series against England
Warner (pictured with wife Candice) has no plans to retire the game’s white ball shapes anytime soon
Australia’s busy schedule for 2023 includes a Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India and Ashes in England, ahead of the ODI World Cup in India later in the year.
“Test cricket will probably be the first to fall off,” Warner said on Triple M’s Deadset Legends.
‘Because that’s how it will turn out. The T20 World Cup is in 2024, (one-day) World Cup next year.
“It could potentially be my last 12 months in Test Cricket.
‘But I like the white ball game; It is awesome.’
The first real changing of the guard in Australia since the 2015 Ashes is upon us, with several players likely to retire in the next 18 months.
Warner and Usman Khawaja turn 36 at the end of next year’s Ashes, Nathan Lyon 35, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood 32.
Steve Smith will also be 33, but would be tipped to go much longer.
Despite averaging 11 in Australia’s recent failed T20 World Cup, Warner rejected claims that he would have to retire before the 2024 tournament.
‘T20 cricket – I love the game. I will strive to make it to 2024,” Warner said.
Calls have been made for some older Australian stars to retire after their disastrous T20 World Cup campaign, but Warner believes he still has a lot to offer in that version of the sport
Since his Test debut in December 2011, Warner has broken 24 centuries with a high score of 335 and an average of 46.52
“For all those people who say I’m over and a lot of those old people are over, watch out. Be careful what you wish for.’
Warner’s comments come as CA finalizes the rework of their code of conduct, which will allow the opener to appeal his leadership ban stemming from the ball-tampering saga.
AAP has learned that the reformulated code is pending council approval, and Warner expects a hearing with the cricket integrity unit later this month.
“It’s about my knowledge of the game and passing it on to younger kids (as captain),” Warner said.
“When I play in the Big Bash (for Sydney Thunder)… That can help someone like Jason Sangha. And other guys around me.
“If they’re willing to learn and I get the chance to actually be captain again, that would be great for them.”
Advertisement
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/cricket/article-11424495/David-Warner-reveals-hell-retire-Test-cricket-warns-critics-think-hes-old.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- David Warner reveals when he will quit Test cricket – and warns critics who think he’s too old
- Mema, ‘Hollywood Hillbillies’ grandmother, dies at 76
- Imran Khan, who hopes to mend ties with the United States, seeks ‘good relations with everyone’
- On PM Modi’s visit to Indonesia, bilaterals with Rishi Sunak, Emmanuel Macron
- Presidential historian: Don’t expect DeSantis to save the GOP
- Actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi dies while working out at gym, knowing possible causes
- earthquake shakes punjab
- Trump’s picks to oversee 2024 major battleground elections are all lost
- Men’s basketball falls to Missouri on Sunday
- Sanskar & Shade: Bollywood Tea & Gossip Part V | Page 507
- Two Chicago-area students among last 32 American Rhodes Scholars
- When did cruelty become entertainment?