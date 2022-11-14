David Warner reveals when he will quit Test cricket – and warns critics who think he’s too old

David Warner has indicated he could retire from Test cricket after next year’s Ashes, with the lead batsman confirming he will walk away from the red ball format first.

The futures of Warner and several senior teammates have been in the headlines in recent days following Australia’s shocking exit from the Twenty20 World Cup.

In particular, Matthew Hayden called for a regeneration of the team, claiming it was time for some players to step aside for the next World Cup.

The 50-over World Cup will be held in India early next summer, ahead of the T20’s next flagship show in the Caribbean and the US in 2024.

However, Warner made it clear that he plans to play in both when he laid out his likely plan to walk away from the game.

The Australian batsman (pictured playing for Australia against South Africa in 2018) has revealed he will likely retire from Test cricket after next year’s Ashes series against England

Warner (pictured with wife Candice) has no plans to retire the game’s white ball shapes anytime soon

Australia’s busy schedule for 2023 includes a Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India and Ashes in England, ahead of the ODI World Cup in India later in the year.

“Test cricket will probably be the first to fall off,” Warner said on Triple M’s Deadset Legends.

‘Because that’s how it will turn out. The T20 World Cup is in 2024, (one-day) World Cup next year.

“It could potentially be my last 12 months in Test Cricket.

‘But I like the white ball game; It is awesome.’

The first real changing of the guard in Australia since the 2015 Ashes is upon us, with several players likely to retire in the next 18 months.

Warner and Usman Khawaja turn 36 at the end of next year’s Ashes, Nathan Lyon 35, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood 32.

Steve Smith will also be 33, but would be tipped to go much longer.

Despite averaging 11 in Australia’s recent failed T20 World Cup, Warner rejected claims that he would have to retire before the 2024 tournament.

‘T20 cricket – I love the game. I will strive to make it to 2024,” Warner said.

Calls have been made for some older Australian stars to retire after their disastrous T20 World Cup campaign, but Warner believes he still has a lot to offer in that version of the sport

Since his Test debut in December 2011, Warner has broken 24 centuries with a high score of 335 and an average of 46.52

“For all those people who say I’m over and a lot of those old people are over, watch out. Be careful what you wish for.’

Warner’s comments come as CA finalizes the rework of their code of conduct, which will allow the opener to appeal his leadership ban stemming from the ball-tampering saga.

AAP has learned that the reformulated code is pending council approval, and Warner expects a hearing with the cricket integrity unit later this month.

“It’s about my knowledge of the game and passing it on to younger kids (as captain),” Warner said.

“When I play in the Big Bash (for Sydney Thunder)… That can help someone like Jason Sangha. And other guys around me.

“If they’re willing to learn and I get the chance to actually be captain again, that would be great for them.”