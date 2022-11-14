Men’s tennis ends fall season

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. The FGCU men’s tennis team concluded the fall season on Sunday in the Bonita Bay Classic. The Eagles took on Memphis and despite a few games going three sets, the Tigers swept.

“Memphis really brought it to us today,” said head coach CJ Weber . “They have a very strong team. We were very close in several positions against them in singles and doubles but just didn’t win. Matches like this will really reveal our character. I believe this group is strong enough to bounce back and have a good off season to train even harder to be ready for January.”

“What a tournament!” Weber continued. “From all the players and coaches to the entire staff of Bonita Bay, all members of Bonita Bay, everyone really crushed it again this year and helped make it an absolute world class event again!”

In singles, four games went the entire game. Carter Bradford (Wesley Chapel, Florida/Saddlebrook Preparatory School/George Mason) dropped his first set, but forced a 10-point tiebreak in the third set. However, he was unable to complete the comeback as he fell 11-9.

Randy Wilson (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic/Miami Palmetto/Louisville), Eric Oncins (Orlando, Florida/Montverde Academy), and Max Damm (Bradenton, Fla./Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School) each jumped to the lead by winning the first set, but couldn’t secure the wins as their opponents all came back to win in three.

In doubles, Bradford and Guglielmo Stefanacci (Prato, Italy/International School of Florence) held the closest, but eventually fell 7-5 to Juan Zabala and Conor Gannon.

The Eagles have about two months off before returning to the courts in January for the spring double competition season.

Singles results

#103 Beats Pablo Alemany (Memphis). #123 Magnus Johnson (FGCU)6-4, 6-2

#125 David Stevenson (Memphis) beats. Marcelo Sepulveda (FGCU)6-3, 6-4

Pau Fanlo (Memphis) defeats. Randy Wilson (FGCU)1-6, 6-3, 10-5

Juan Zabala (Memphis) beats. Juan Lopez (FGCU)6-4, 6-0

Harry Rock (Memphis) beats. Max Damm (FGCU)4-6, 6-2, 10-7

Conor defeats Gannon (Memphis). Eric Oncins (FGCU)6-7 (4), 6-3, 10-8

Sam defeats Edgar (Memphis). Carter Bradford (FGCU)6-3, 1-6, 11-9



Doubles results

Stevenson/Rock (Memphis) beats. Johnson/Damm (FGCU)6-4

Fanlo/German (Memphis) def. Oncins/Sepulveda (FGCU)6-2

Gannon/Zabala (Memphis) defeats. Stefanacci/Bradford (FGCU)7-5

CJ WEBER

FGCU is led by three-time ASUN Coach of the YearCJ Weber, who has coached 32 ASUN All-Conference rosters since joining the Green and Blue in 2011. In his 12th year, Weber has amassed an overall record of 123-95 (.564) and a record of 51-19 (.729) in ASUN play. In 2014-15, Weber led the Eagles to their first-ever ASUN Championship and first-ever ASUN Regular Season title after a program-best 17 wins. In his third season, Weber led Jordi Vives to a No. 35 national ranking, a 14-game undefeated run and the round of 32 in the 2014 NCAA tournament — the program’s first appearance. The Eagles completed a perfect ASUN regular season in both 2015 and 2016, finishing with conference titles and a Coach of the Year honor for Weber. FGCU again won the 2017 ASUN Championship and made its second NCAA appearance. The Eagles returned to the mountaintop by claiming the 2019 regular season and tournament championships. Weber earned his third ASUN Coach of the Year honors, leading the Greens and Blues to their third trip to the NCAA tournament. In 2022, Weber led the Eagles to another regular-season ASUN title, reaching #65 in the ITA ranking, the highest in the program’s history.

