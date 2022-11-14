Warsaw bus accident injures Chicago high school hockey team





WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Warsaw police said the students in Chicago are now in stable condition after being injured in a Saturday night crash. Three student-athletes were initially in critical condition after being half hit on a bus with a Chicago high school hockey team. 13 others were injured and 10 people had no injuries. According to the police, there were a total of 26 people on the bus, including two coaches, the bus driver and the high school hockey team of St. Ignatius College Prep from Chicago, Illinois. The bus was in Indiana for the weekend for a hockey tournament in Culver. The team was having dinner in Warsaw, according to police, and was on its way to a hotel at the time of the crash. The accident happened just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of US 30 and Center Street. Before the crash, police were alerted by reports of a tractor-trailer veering into other lanes and speeding, police said. Police officers in Warsaw were on their way to “intercept” the semi when they learned it had hit a school bus. Several first responders arrived on the scene and several children were found to be injured, police said. Doctors transported two of the seriously injured student athletes to a hospital in Fort Wayne. Doctors also transported the other seriously injured student athlete and other injured student athletes were taken to a hospital in Warsaw. The rest of the players, coaches and the bus driver were taken to a hospital in Warsaw via a bus from the Warsaw Community Schools, according to police. Police chase vehicle through 3 provinces, suspects arrested

The students are all now in stable condition, according to an update Sunday morning from the Warsaw Police. The president of St. Ignatius spoke to WGN-TV about the incident: Police said the bus driver was cooperating with investigators to agree to a blood draw due to the severity of the accident. The semi-driver continued west on US 30 and came to a stop in the roadway, according to police, about an eighth mile from where the accident happened. Photo of the semi involved in the crash, provided by the Warsaw Police An initial police investigation indicates that one of the student-athletes was thrown from the bus as it made an exit from US 30 to Center Street. The semi hit the right rear of the bus. Warsaw police later confirmed the semi-driver ignored a red light seconds before hitting the bus on his turn, based on footage from a nearby security camera and eyewitness accounts. 58-year-old Victor Santos Police said they detected a strong smell of alcohol when they contacted the driver of the semi, as well as the driver with slurred speech. Warsaw police officers then conducted an OWI investigation. Police say the semi-driver failed a field sobriety test. Police asked the driver to agree to a chemical test, but police said he declined. A search warrant was applied and granted, allowing them to take the driver to a hospital for a blood draw. The driver has been identified as 58-year-old Victor Santos of Brooklyn, New York. He is currently charged with a felony operating under the influence of alcohol and causing serious bodily harm. Police said the student athletes’ ages are between 14 and 17 years old and most are 15 years old. All family members have been informed of the accident, police said. The crash is still under investigation.

