Ekh and Hagemann send Spartans past Broncos on Sunday
EAST LANSING, Michigan – Behind a barrage of three-pointers, the Michigan State women’s basketball team dominated 97-49 Sunday afternoon at the Breslin Center in western Michigan.
MSU improves to 3-0 through its first three games for the eighth straight year, a record dating back to the 2015-16 campaign. WMU has fallen to 0-2 so far this season. The Spartans have won all three games this season by at least 30 points.
For the second consecutive game, five players reached double digits. Sophomore guard DeeDee Hagemann set another career high with 19 points, hitting double figures for the first time this season and the 10th time in her career. Fellow sophomore guard Matilda Ekh scored 20 points and went 6-for-8 from outside the arc. Graduate guard Kamaria McDaniel scored 14 points for the second consecutive game, while junior guard Gabby Eliott and senior guard Moira Joiner both added 11.
Western Michigan was led by 17 points from Lauren Ross.
After the Broncos scored the first two runs, the Spartan scored the next seven to take a 7-2 lead. After WMU took a short 10-9 lead, MSU went on an 11-0 run to take its first double-digit lead 20-10 with less than two minutes left in the first quarter. After 11 points from Hagemann, MSU was on top after the first 10 minutes with 23-14.
Michigan State scored the first seven runs of the second period, leading to a Broncos timeout with 7:45 left in the half. The series rose to 11-0 as MSU opened its first 20-point margin, 34-14. MSU out-scored WMU 23-5 in the second period. At halftime, Michigan State was on top 46-19 behind a game-high 17 points from Ekh. MSU shot 56.3 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from the 3-point range to maintain its lead.
Midway through the third quarter, Michigan State jumped out with a palindromic 62-26 advantage. The Spartans held at least a 30-point lead for most of the third period and took a 40-point lead with 2:27 left in the quarter.
With the big lead, Michigan State could play against 14 players. Freshman security guard Abbey Kimball made her collegiate debut against the Broncos with bench players seeing much of the action. The fourth quarter was the closest, with MSU leading 20-13.
The Spartans will play again on Tuesday, November 15 against another in-state team, Oakland, at 7 PM. The game against the Golden Grizzlies is the fourth of five consecutive home games to start the season.
Michigan Women’s Basketball Post-Game Notes
The Broncos are led by former MSU assistant coach Shane Clipfell.
The 25th meeting in the all-time series saw the Spartans improve to 17-8 overall against Western Michigan. MSU has won 10 games in a row and has not suffered a loss in the series since November 26, 1982.
Michigan State opened the second period with a 19-2 run marked by 11 points from Ekh in the quarter, culminating in a 46-19 difference before halftime.
The Spartans conceded the fewest points in a second quarter in program history, yielding just five Bronco points in the frame. MSU’s previous record was set in a December 28, 2017 game against Indiana, in which the Spartans conceded six Hoosier points in the second quarter.
MSU landed five student athletes in double digits and improved to 2-0 in games when five or more Spartans hit double digits.
The Green & White surpassed WMU in the paint, 44-14, and rose to 3-0 in winning the battle indoors.
Michigan State ended the game with a score of even 50%, going 13-for-36 in the category. MSU set a team season high with 13 marks from deep, more than the total number of 3-point field goals made in the previous two games combined (12 3-pointers made).
As a team, Green & White scored the most points in one game (97) since they recorded a 100-60 win over the Bryant Bulldogs on November 19, 2021.
The Spartans took advantage of the starting line-up of DeeDee Hagemann, Gabby Elliott, Kamaria McDaniel, Matilda Ekh and Taiyier Parks for the third time this season (3-0).
Ekh lit the scoreboard from outside the arc, going 6-for-8 against 3-point country and finishing with a season-best 20 points leading all scorers. Ekh became Michigan State’s first 20-point scorer of the season, tying her career high in 3-point makes with six.
Sophomore guard DeeDee Hagemann posted a career-high 19 points, double digits for the first time this season and the 10th time in her career. Hagemann’s previous career-best score of 15 points was scored in a win over Marshall on November 30, 2021.
Graduate guard Kamaria McDaniel took a season-best 14 points on 4-for-9 shooting, scoring 55.6% from the field.
Sophomore striker Isaline Alexander finished as the game-high rebounder with eight boards, setting a new career high in the category. Alexander’s previous career high on the glass was six, most recently in the win against Purdue Fort Wayne on Nov. 10.
Freshman guard Theryn Hallock set a new career high, finishing with a game-high six assists. Hallock’s previous career and season highlight of five dishes was on November 10 against Purdue Fort Wayne.
