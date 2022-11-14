Ekh and Hagemann send Spartans past Broncos on Sunday

EAST LANSING, Michigan – Behind a barrage of three-pointers, the Michigan State women’s basketball team dominated 97-49 Sunday afternoon at the Breslin Center in western Michigan.

MSU improves to 3-0 through its first three games for the eighth straight year, a record dating back to the 2015-16 campaign. WMU has fallen to 0-2 so far this season. The Spartans have won all three games this season by at least 30 points.

For the second consecutive game, five players reached double digits. Sophomore guard DeeDee Hagemann set another career high with 19 points, hitting double figures for the first time this season and the 10th time in her career. Fellow sophomore guard Matilda Ekh scored 20 points and went 6-for-8 from outside the arc. Graduate guard Kamaria McDaniel scored 14 points for the second consecutive game, while junior guard Gabby Eliott and senior guard Moira Joiner both added 11.

Western Michigan was led by 17 points from Lauren Ross.

After the Broncos scored the first two runs, the Spartan scored the next seven to take a 7-2 lead. After WMU took a short 10-9 lead, MSU went on an 11-0 run to take its first double-digit lead 20-10 with less than two minutes left in the first quarter. After 11 points from Hagemann, MSU was on top after the first 10 minutes with 23-14.

Michigan State scored the first seven runs of the second period, leading to a Broncos timeout with 7:45 left in the half. The series rose to 11-0 as MSU opened its first 20-point margin, 34-14. MSU out-scored WMU 23-5 in the second period. At halftime, Michigan State was on top 46-19 behind a game-high 17 points from Ekh. MSU shot 56.3 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from the 3-point range to maintain its lead.

Midway through the third quarter, Michigan State jumped out with a palindromic 62-26 advantage. The Spartans held at least a 30-point lead for most of the third period and took a 40-point lead with 2:27 left in the quarter.

With the big lead, Michigan State could play against 14 players. Freshman security guard Abbey Kimball made her collegiate debut against the Broncos with bench players seeing much of the action. The fourth quarter was the closest, with MSU leading 20-13.

The Spartans will play again on Tuesday, November 15 against another in-state team, Oakland, at 7 PM. The game against the Golden Grizzlies is the fourth of five consecutive home games to start the season.

Michigan Women’s Basketball Post-Game Notes