T20 World Cup PHOTOS: PIX: England are champions

IMAGES of the T20 World Cup Final played between Pakistan and England in Melbourne on Sunday.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes celebrates victory. Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

England’s golden generation of white-ball cricketers overcame a spirited Pakistan to lift the T20 World Cup trophy with a comfortable five-wicket victory in Melbourne on Sunday.

Pakistani fans longed for an encore of 1992 when Imran Khan’s team made history at this venue, but hitting 137 for 8 never let Babar Azam be good enough.

IMAGE: Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes touch gloves. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Just like the 2019 ODI World Cup, the seasoned Ben Stokes (52 not from 49 balls) anchored the chase despite occasional scratches and had a calm Moeen Ali (19) as an ideal foil.

They chased the goal in 19 overs to recapture the title they won in the West Indies in 2010.

The veteran Haris Rauf and the young Nasim Shah tried their best to avoid a one-sided match, but Stokes soaked up the pressure along with Ali as the duo set a 48-run tie for the fifth wicket to take the win who avenged England. loss to the same rivals in the ’92 World Cup Final.

IMAGE: Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket from Alex Hales. Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Shaheen Shah Afridi was also unable to bowl his full quota of overs after sustaining a hamstring injury while fielding and that helped England too.

But the player of the night was certainly left-arm sailor Sam Curran, whose few spells had tipped the game heavily in England’s favour.

Shane Warne had tormented Pakistan at the 1999 MCG final and it was another leggie’s turn, Adil Rashid, to fool them.

Stokes took 30 balls to measure the Pakistani attack, but with no pressure on the scoreboard, the left-hander pressed the accelerator just when it was necessary to end the match.

IMAGE: Haris Rauf celebrates after taking the wicket from Jos Buttler. Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

England’s depth in resources could be measured by the fact that they became the champions despite the fact that Dawid Malan, Mark Wood were not in the knockout games and Jonny Bairstow, a T20 superstar in the form of his life, unavailable was before the tournament.

It was seven years ago in this country that England’s limited-overs cricket was in tatters with a dated approach and lack of intent which has been cited as the reason for a group league exit from the ODI World Cup.

The core of the team has changed along with the mentality and in three years England now have both titles with white balls under their belt and have identified match winners in this format.

The revolution was started by an Irishman who responded to the name Eoin Morgan. He molded the ODI team into a championship outfit and handed the T20 baton to a capable Gen-Next leader in Jos Buttler.

A champion T20 player in his own right, Buttler in recent months has proven to be a leader of men, in fact putting Pakistan under tremendous pressure with his heartwarming humility.

IMAGE: England’s Sam Curran celebrates Mohammad Rizwan’s wicket. Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The MCG was rooted in Pakistan, but no one held a grudge when Stokes clenched his fists after what had been an incredibly difficult year battling depression and mental health issues.

In front of a crowd of 80,462, two highly regarded but under-celebrated T20 bowlers Curran and Rashid wrote the win.

The duo put relentless pressure on Pakistan’s batting lineup to limit the opposition to an underpowered 137 for eight.

Curran, who returned from injury earlier this year, was England’s ‘go to’ bowler in the league and he proved it on the big stage with stunning figures of 4-0-12-3.

IMAGE: Adil Rashid celebrates with teammates after firing Babar Azam. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The wily Rashid (4-1-22-2) wouldn’t be far behind as he choked the run-flow in the middle overs with a whopping 25 dots between him and Curran.

Rashid showed time and again how the Indian team leaders screwed up the script by letting Yuzvendra Chahal chase the entire tournament.

The MCG lane had plenty of bounce and pace, but Buttler’s top-performing bowling duo (Curran and Rashid) did just the opposite: slow down the pace of their deliveries.

Rashid fled and lowered his pace to 75 km/h, while Curran threw between 126 km/h and 130 km/h, which made scoring runs difficult for the Pakistani batters.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes celebrates getting the wicket from Iftikhar Ahmed. Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Both Babar (32 from 28 balls) and Mohammed Rizwan (15 from 14) started cautiously, as they had done for a year.

Curran, England’s most consistent bowler in the tournament, bowed one full length and Rizwan didn’t have enough width to drive when he dragged it back to the stumps.

Babar hit a few limits, but as it was for him in general, it was more of a struggle to keep the scoreboard alive.

At the start of the back-10, when Jos Buttler introduced Liam Livingstone to bowl his off-breaks, Shan got 14 runs with a down the ground boundary and a six.

IMAGE: Adil Rashid celebrates the wicket of the Mohammad Haris. Photo: Isuru Sameera/Gallo Images/Getty Images

But Babar on the other hand was frustrated by Rashid as he formed to play the cut and found a googly cramp him for space to give a return catch to the English leg spinner of Pakistani descent.

Iftikhar Ahmed (0) would love to forget the evening as he was held on a tight leash by Rashid then Stokes threw one in the canal to get a nick as Pakistan dropped to 85 for 4 in the 13th over .

Shan built himself a launch pad and threw it all away while Curran tested his patience with variations of cross-seam deliveries and cutters.