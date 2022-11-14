Sports
Michigan men’s and women’s tennis teams fall short at ITA
With one last chance to win before the end of the fall season, the Michigan men’s and women’s tennis teams headed to San Diego for the ITA Fall National Championships.
The women’s team struggled in singles but found more success in doubles, with juniors Jaedan Brown and Kari Miller making the deepest overall run among the Wolverines. They won matches against the BYU, Illinois and Temple doubles teams before falling to the No. 6-ranked team of Savannah Broadus and Pepperdine’s Janice Tjen. The match was tense until the very end, when Brown and Miller lost on a 10-point tiebreak.
Its just one or two points here or there, said Michigan head coach Teryn Ashley-Fitch. It’s super encouraging to see the level of tennis I’ve seen from those guys in San Diego. They had a great week.
Brown also competed as an individual and had significant momentum after winning the singles championship at the ITA Midwest Regional. However, she suffered a disappointing first-round loss, falling 6-1, 6-3 to Princeton’s third-ranked Daria Frayman.
On the men’s side, fifth-year senior Andrew Fenty was pivotal to the Wolverines’ efforts. He reached the quarterfinals before running out of steam against Nishesh Basavareddy, losing 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 to the No. 2 rookie from Stanford.
(Andrew) was there with Nishesh, who won the tournament, said Michigan head coach Benjamin Becker. He was leading a set and had several big chances at the start of the second (set) where he might have run away. He might have had a two, three minute delay in concentration, but against guys like Nishesh it could cost you a set, and it did.
Nevertheless, Becker is optimistic about Fentys’ prospects for the spring season:
It was a great fall, Becker said. He works very hard. He has been very consistent with his work ethic. It’s been great to see him play one of the best tennis players and we just have to keep working on what we’ve been doing all fall because it’s worked. I feel like he’s getting better every week and of course we hope it stays that way.
Junior Gavin Young played alongside Fenty in the doubles competition, where the duo took an impressive win, 6-2, 7-6 (5), against USC’s No. 2 ranked pair Stefan Dostanic and Bradley Frye. The length and coverage of the youngsters at the net, coupled with the return of Fentys, would be hard to beat in the spring.
Both the men’s and women’s teams are now entering the off-season through mid-January, when NCAA regulations limit the amount of time coaches can require players to practice. The Wolverines understand the responsibility this places on athletes to continue to improve individually during the off-season.
Much of it is up to them to maintain the momentum, Ashley-Fitch said. It’s critical to keep building on the work they’ve done this fall, you know, because it’s a pretty hard work group. We have a few weeks in January to get back to them before we start the competition.
Ultimately, both teams will aim to get off to a quick start once the spring season kicks off. The men’s team faces matches against Ohio State and Baylor, while the women’s team will be tested by Oklahoma and Pepperdine. They will have to use the off-season as a springboard to these tough schedules, with sandy trails ahead of them to reach a championship.
We would keep building, keep going, Becker said. We have a very talented team, but we have to keep working and playing as a team, which we always do. That’s the Michigan way.
