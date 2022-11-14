Hockey Hall of Fame: Former Canucks Rules Day Reunion at Legends Game

“We’d hide him where we can, so probably on the left wing. That’s where you put your worst players.’ Kevin Bieksa on Roberto Luongo. Photo by Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

Article content TORONTO Kevin Bieksa didn’t buy the hype or the hope.

Article content When the former Vancouver Canucks defenseman was told that Roberto Luongo began his hockey journey as a striker at age eight, a position he would try to play in the Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Game, Bieksa braced himself for the worst on Sunday.

Article content After all, when Luongo was cut by a peewee team and then turned to the crease where he placed a shutout in his first game, he had found a home where he didn’t have to roam. Photo by Bruce Bennett / Getty Images Good decision, Bieksa chuckled. We’d hide it where we can, so probably on the left wing. That’s where you put your worst players. He can’t play defense because he’s an obligation, and he can’t be a center man because the defense doesn’t want to deal with him. So, just let him cover the point or hang out in the neutral zone and then it will be hard for him to blame us for everything. I’m just glad I’m not being yelled at to move, move, get out of the way so I can see the puck.

Article content Eight former Canucks lingered before Team Lindros triumphed 8-6 over Team Sundin in the regulations, including a late goal from Luongo. And in an extra shootout, Luongo scored again in a 10-6 final. More importantly, the pre-game reunion scene at Scotiabank was something special. Great players from great teams on hand to play with and salute Henrik and Daniel Sedin and Luongo, the inductants of the Hockey Hall of Fame. It’s really cool, Bieksa added. I walk into the building and then the dressing room and the first person I see is Dan Hamhuis, my old partner and good friend. And then Brendan Morrison comes in and the three of us just shot the wind and that’s why I agreed to do this. Photo by Bruce Bennett / Getty Images Bieksa has not been in full swing for 4 years.

Article content I’m pretty excited about it, he added. It’s not often that three teammates are inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame at the same time. Mats Sundin played a huge part in forming the twins and when you play and are in battle you don’t think about it (legacy). And with the current Canucks struggling, there’s only been more emphasis on how well former clubs combined skill with the will to play hard. Teams are trying to figure out how we’ve been doing it for so long and that was because of the people in the room, Bieksa emphasized. It’s hard to force people to act in a way they don’t want to. We all had very natural personalities coming together and jelling. Hamhuis enters with a very calm demeanor and was a perfect partner for me, a cerebral and gentle man, who was able to level me up somewhat.

Article content Hamhuis has barely been on the ice since his retirement, but took part in a summer charity game at Smithers with the Canucks alumni. Catching up with Cory Schneider and Luongo to reminisce about how well the trio could read each other and just on the run was the draw card Sunday. Lou and I really clicked when we went to Sochi (2014 Olympics) and he opened up a bit, Hamhuis recalled of the Team Canada trek to gold. He can have a bit of a shell and be an intimidating guy when you first meet him, but once you put in the time and pull that back, he’s a lot of fun to be with. And with Kevin, our games complemented each other and so did our personalities. We played physically in different ways, I stayed at home more and he took more chances and rushed.

Article content Photo by Bruce Bennett / Getty Images Hamhuis then struggled to pick a memory to describe the impact the Sedins had in the room and on the ice. They were their personalities, just the nicest guys and I was so happy to play with them, said Hamhuis. If you don’t play with it and you’re a bit on the outside, you only see the highlights. They’re fantastic, but what you don’t see is them playing ping pong in the locker room, or two touches to the football. Or the small moves in practice or off-highlight games, like two incredible behind-the-back moves to get the puck out of our way. Morrison centered the dominant West Coast Express Line with Markus Naslund and Todd Bertuzzi, who totaled 272 points in the 2003-04 season. He stays in touch with that intimidating dynamic duo for obvious memorable reasons.

Article content We played an exciting brand of hockey and unfortunately didn’t have the playoff success we wanted, Morrison said. But we’ve done really well and I’m not going to say we’re retaking the Vancouver market, but we’ve been on an upward trend of really good teams for a long time. Morrison knows that Luongo was a big part of that revival when he arrived with the trade in 2006, but not quite a fisherman at the training camp at Bear Mountain near Victoria the following year. I told Lou it was going to be a beautiful day and we fished all day in the fog and it was freezing cold, Morrison recalled. I remember he just cuddled in the cuddy (small compartment) and slept most of the day and we didn’t catch many fish. I immediately dropped him off from salmon fishing. He didn’t touch a rod and was well equipped for our next training session. He said in a sarcastic tone: I really appreciate the experience, it was a lot of fun. There is nothing better that I could have spent my time on.’ [email protected]

