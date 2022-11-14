Assam meets Nagaland in basketball semifinal

Shillong:The quarterfinals of both the men’s and women’s basketball events at the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022 were held on Sunday at the NEIGRIHMS Indoor Basketball Court here.

Nagaland and Mizoram are the only two states where both their men’s and women’s teams have made it to the final four stages, but interestingly, five of the remaining six states have also advanced at least one team to the semi-finals, with only Tripura failing .

ADVERTISEMENT MORE READ BELOW

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Meghalaya vs Assam

In the women’s category, Nagaland defeated Arunachal Pradesh 40-32 in the early morning game before host Meghalaya registered a strong 68-23 result against Assam. Mizoram was then involved in a very close match with Manipur but defeated their opponents by 60 points to 55 before Sikkim rioted against Tripura 87-12.

In the men’s quarter-finals, Mizoram defeated Sikkim 89-60 before Manipur knocked out Meghalaya 82-69. Assams men then defeated Arunachal by 50 points, 94-44, but the highest scoring match was saved for the end when Nagaland defeated Tripura by 109 points to 85.

All semifinals will be played on Monday. In the women’s competition, Nagaland will take on Meghalaya at 10am and Mizoram will take on Sikkim at 1pm.

The first men’s semi-final is at 11:30 AM between Mizoram and Manipur, followed by Assam vs. Nagaland at 2:30 PM.

Also read | NE Olympics: Assam brings home five gold medals in golf

ADVERTISEMENT MORE READ BELOW

Related