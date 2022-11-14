Wolverines beat No. 16 UNC in doubles at the Diamond Event

Number 5 Michigan won six games and earned two bonuses to claim the road weekend victory with a 23-12 win over number 16 North Carolina in the Doubles at the Diamond event.

Mason Parris (Hwt) earned a pin in the first period — his fourth of the season — while Dylan Ragusin (133) closed the dual with a dominant 20-5 technical fall.

Cole Mattin (141) defeated No. 22 Lachlan McNeill, 9-3, for his fourth-ranked win, and Matte fine silver (184) defeated No. 12 Gavin Kane in his return to ACC territory.

Website: Chapel Hill, NC (Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium)

Event: Double on the diamond

Score: #5 Michigan 23, #16 North Carolina 12

Facts: UM (2-0), UNC (1-1)

Next UM event: Sunday, November 20 — vs. Columbia (Cliff Keen Arena), 2:00 PM

CHAPEL HILL, NC — The #5-ranked University of Michigan wrestling team claimed six fights, scoring bonus points in two, to take a 23-12 win over #16 North Carolina on Sunday afternoon (Nov. 13) at Bryson Field in Boshamer Stadium. The Wolverines claimed the first three games of the dual, starting at 141 pounds, earning bonus points in two of the final three to complete Tar Heel State’s weekend sweep.

Mason Parris scored his fourth fall of the season’s first bout in the heavyweight bout, which tied UNC’s Brandon Whitman at 2:30 a.m. Parris, ranked third in the latest InterMat poll, scored quickly behind and added a double leg takedown before using an arm bar to turn Whitman and secure the pin. He improved to 7-0 on the season with six bonus wins.

Dylan Ragusin , ranked fifth at 133 pounds, closed the dual with a 20-5 technical fall over Jaime Hernandez in the final game. Ragusin finished with six takedowns—two in each period—earning six back points on a four-point tilt in the second and two-point crib in the third. With the technology in mind, he scored on a late double leg and rode out of the game to earn the extra team point after driving time.

Cole Mattin , ranked 12th, opened the dual with his fourth-ranked win of the season, earning a 9-3 decision over No. 22 Lachlan McNeil at 141 lbs. After just missing a few early single-leg shots, he finished in one late in the first period and added four near-fall points on a return to McNeil’s back. He gave up a takedown in the second, but kept pace with two breakouts and collected 1:25 in driving time advantage. He improved to 6-0 this season.

Luck Lamer , ranked 22nd at 149 pounds, earned a 6-3 decision against Danny Nini to earn the undefeated weekend in his first action in the Wolverine lineup. Lamer went down four points in a row late in the first period and rode out of the frame, but lost the trailing points on rating and had to struggle again for the last 45 seconds of the period, giving up a late breakaway in a big swing in the match score. He earned two breakouts in the second and two runs in the third to pull away.

Will Levan , ranked third nationally, earned a close 3-2 decision over Sincere Bailey at 157 pounds. Lewan scored on a quick takedown to finish the first period, but gave up a few back points on a tilt and ride-out in the second period. Bailey picked the top to start third, and Lewan quickly escaped to break the tie and hold on for the win.

North Carolina came on the board with some good decisions at 165 and 174 pounds; Max Maylor held number 5 Clay Lautt to just a 4-1 decision in the latter after trading rideouts in the second and third periods. UNC also added one-point decision gains at 197 and 125 pounds.

Matte fine silver , ranked 14th at 184 pounds, joined Parris as Michigan’s other winner in the heavier half of the lineup, earning a slight upset on paper with a 4-0 decision over 12th-ranked Gavin Kane. Finesilver picked up the pace all the way through and after just missing one leg in the air in the first period, he finished in one early in the second and rode out the period. Finesilver, the UM graduate transfer who previously spent five seasons at Duke, racked up 1:16 in time advantage to seal the win on his return to ACC territory.

The Wolverines (2-0) open their home game against Columbia this Sunday (November 20) at 2 p.m. at Cliff Keen Arena. Tickets are available through the UM Ticket Office and the dual will be streamed live on B1G+.

