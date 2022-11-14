Sports
T20 World Cup: England beat Pakistan to win pulse-pounding final in Melbourne
|T20 Men’s World Cup Final, Melbourne
|Pakistan 137-8 (20 overs): Masood 38 (28); Curran 3-12, Rashid 2-22
|England 138-5 (19 overs): Stokes 52* (49); Up 2-23
|England won by five wickets
|Score card
England defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a pulse-pounding final in Melbourne to win the Men’s T20 World Cup and become a two-time world champion.
Chasing 138 in front of a raucous Pakistani crowd, they fell to 45-3 and 84-4 amid electric fast bowling.
But under intense pressure at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, Ben Stokes wrote himself further in the folklore of English cricket by finishing 52 not out.
He was there at the end, as in the 2019 World Cup 50 final, as this current white-ball squad once again delivered one of English cricket’s greatest wins.
As the comparison tightened, Stokes took advantage of a vicious injury to Pakistani left-armer Shaheen Afridi and took England to six-ball victory.
The win, thanks in large part to an outstanding bowling performance from Sam Curran and Adil Rashid, means England will become the first team to hold the 20- and 50-over men’s world titles.
It is also their second T20 world title after winning the West Indies in 2010.
Stokes leads England across the line again
When Stokes pulled out after taking the winning runs, he roared – his celebration was reminiscent of his other iconic knock in the 2019 Ashes Test at Headingley.
He was soon mobbed by his teammates before they ran to celebrate for England’s few fans among this huge crowd of 80,462.
The field was tricky, but England had seemed strong favorites after their bowling performance narrowed Pakistan to 137-8.
However, England know that finals are never easy. Their experience at Lord’s in 2019 proved that.
Pakistan has the best pace attack in the world and the crowd erupted as early wickets fell in pursuit.
This is also a weekend when England’s Red Roses lost a Rugby Union World Cup final and the men’s rugby league team were defeated in a World Cup semi-final.
But Stokes remained calm throughout, even as the equation tightened to a situation that required 41 runs from 30 balls to send his side home with their first T20 international fifty.
His innings also dispelled memories of the 2016 T20 World Cup final, when he was crushed by Carlos Brathwaite’s four straight sixes in the final as the West Indies took the title.
After a shocking defeat to Ireland and a washout to Australia in the group stage, England had to win all of their remaining matches to take home the trophy, just like they did in the 2019 50-over World Cup.
Shaheen injury turns out to be crucial
Pakistan – and the crowd – felt their moment when, needing 54 out of 45, Harry Brook cut leg spinner Shadab Khan straight to long-off.
But in taking the catch, Shaheen, who had thrown Alex Hales in England’s first over, was injured – a moment that proved crucial.
He returned to the field to bowl the 16th, but after one pitch he limped off the field.
That left part-time spinner Iftikhar Ahmed to finish the over and Stokes seized his chance, hitting a four through extra cover and a six over long off to bring the game under England control.
Moeen Ali followed by hitting Seamer Mohammad Wasim for three fours in the next over and the result was anything but safe, even though Moeen was bowled over in the 19th.
Pakistan’s pace bowlers can take little blame. Haris Rauf left England captain Jos Buttler caught for 26 and Phil Salt was taken mid-wicket in a thrilling spell.
He and Naseem Shah, who somehow went wicketless in four sensational overs, did everything they could to secure Pakistan’s second T20 title.
Curran & Rashid star
England were equally impressive with the ball, albeit after a nervous start from Stokes, who started the game with a clear out then a walk.
Pakistan’s fearsome opening pair, captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, were surprisingly reticent early on, with Rizwan being crossed over by Curran for 15 in the fifth.
Leg spinner Rashid then caught the dangerous Muhammad Haris with his first long-on and delivered a crucial blow in his third.
Babar had steadily reached 32, but Rashid foxe him with a googly and took a nice low return catch. Rashid followed that by five dots to Iftikhar to complete a remarkable wicket maiden in the heat of a World Cup final.
From there, Pakistan did not recover. They lost seven wickets for 53 runs in the last nine overs.
Curran was rightfully named player of the tournament for a string of stunning performances and once again his mix of slower yorkers and bouncers proved almost impossible to hit – conceding just 12 runs on his four overs.
Shan Masood was Pakistan’s highest scorer with 38 of 32. In the 17th over, he broke Curran to a deep square leg, enabling Chris Jordan to help close the innings.
Jordan, who kept his place after Mark Wood failed to recover from injury, added the wickets of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz as only 18 runs came from the last four overs.
‘Very proud’ – reaction
England captain Jos Butler, in conversation with BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra: “Obviously it didn’t get through. What an incredible effort by everyone to win the match. I’m a little speechless.
“It feels very different from 2019. It was a different time, a different place and a different group. I’m just immensely proud. Both are just incredible.”
England all-rounder Ben Stokes: “I’m feeling really good. It was a great night. The bowlers should take credit for limiting them to 137. Sam Curran has done the whole tournament and Adil Rashid has appeared at the back of the tournament when it really mattered That was the best I’ve seen him bowl for England in a T20.
“I’m very proud. You don’t win World Cups very often, so to win two is quite special.”
England head coach Matthew Mott: “It’s very special to me. We wanted to show up and put on a show and enjoy it. We’ll enjoy tonight with the guys because we’ve put a lot of work into getting to this point.”
Pakistani Captain Babar Azam: “First of all, congratulations to England, they deserve to be champions. We felt at home. Thank you so much to everyone who came to support us at each location.
“The first two games we lost, but the way the team bounced back was incredible, an honor for my team.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/63613694
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The G20 in Bali is a big moment for middle powers like Indonesia, and a chance for Joko Widodo to shine
- T20 World Cup: England beat Pakistan to win pulse-pounding final in Melbourne
- I’m a fashion archivistThese 7 trends are officially back
- Google Pixel 7a Brings Better Display Tech, Wireless Charging, New Camera Settings
- Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping will meet as leaders for the first time ahead of the G20 summit
- Slash Award: Akshay Kumar shares success formula for Bollywood struggles
- Magnitude 4.1 earthquake strikes Punjab days after earthquakes in Delhi
- Imran Khan backtracks on US plot, says he no longer blames Washington for ousting
- IBM announces clean energy as second cohort for Sustainability Accelerator
- Taylor Lautner married | Entertainment
- Wolverines beat No. 16 UNC in doubles at the Diamond Event
- Tel Aviv Stock Exchange: TASE’s 7th Global Entrepreneurship Week kicks off at TASE with the participation of the US Ambassador