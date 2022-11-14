T20 World Cup: England beat Pakistan to win pulse-pounding final in Melbourne

T20 Men’s World Cup Final, Melbourne Pakistan 137-8 (20 overs): Masood 38 (28); Curran 3-12, Rashid 2-22 England 138-5 (19 overs): Stokes 52* (49); Up 2-23 England won by five wickets Score card

England defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a pulse-pounding final in Melbourne to win the Men’s T20 World Cup and become a two-time world champion.

Chasing 138 in front of a raucous Pakistani crowd, they fell to 45-3 and 84-4 amid electric fast bowling.

But under intense pressure at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, Ben Stokes wrote himself further in the folklore of English cricket by finishing 52 not out.

He was there at the end, as in the 2019 World Cup 50 final, as this current white-ball squad once again delivered one of English cricket’s greatest wins.

As the comparison tightened, Stokes took advantage of a vicious injury to Pakistani left-armer Shaheen Afridi and took England to six-ball victory.

The win, thanks in large part to an outstanding bowling performance from Sam Curran and Adil Rashid, means England will become the first team to hold the 20- and 50-over men’s world titles.

It is also their second T20 world title after winning the West Indies in 2010.

Stokes leads England across the line again

When Stokes pulled out after taking the winning runs, he roared – his celebration was reminiscent of his other iconic knock in the 2019 Ashes Test at Headingley.

He was soon mobbed by his teammates before they ran to celebrate for England’s few fans among this huge crowd of 80,462.

The field was tricky, but England had seemed strong favorites after their bowling performance narrowed Pakistan to 137-8.

However, England know that finals are never easy. Their experience at Lord’s in 2019 proved that.

Pakistan has the best pace attack in the world and the crowd erupted as early wickets fell in pursuit.

This is also a weekend when England’s Red Roses lost a Rugby Union World Cup final and the men’s rugby league team were defeated in a World Cup semi-final.

But Stokes remained calm throughout, even as the equation tightened to a situation that required 41 runs from 30 balls to send his side home with their first T20 international fifty.

His innings also dispelled memories of the 2016 T20 World Cup final, when he was crushed by Carlos Brathwaite’s four straight sixes in the final as the West Indies took the title.

After a shocking defeat to Ireland and a washout to Australia in the group stage, England had to win all of their remaining matches to take home the trophy, just like they did in the 2019 50-over World Cup.

Shaheen injury turns out to be crucial

Pakistan – and the crowd – felt their moment when, needing 54 out of 45, Harry Brook cut leg spinner Shadab Khan straight to long-off.

But in taking the catch, Shaheen, who had thrown Alex Hales in England’s first over, was injured – a moment that proved crucial.

He returned to the field to bowl the 16th, but after one pitch he limped off the field.

That left part-time spinner Iftikhar Ahmed to finish the over and Stokes seized his chance, hitting a four through extra cover and a six over long off to bring the game under England control.

Moeen Ali followed by hitting Seamer Mohammad Wasim for three fours in the next over and the result was anything but safe, even though Moeen was bowled over in the 19th.

Pakistan’s pace bowlers can take little blame. Haris Rauf left England captain Jos Buttler caught for 26 and Phil Salt was taken mid-wicket in a thrilling spell.

He and Naseem Shah, who somehow went wicketless in four sensational overs, did everything they could to secure Pakistan’s second T20 title.

Curran & Rashid star

‘Outstanding’ – Curran takes 3-12 from his four overs

England were equally impressive with the ball, albeit after a nervous start from Stokes, who started the game with a clear out then a walk.

Pakistan’s fearsome opening pair, captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, were surprisingly reticent early on, with Rizwan being crossed over by Curran for 15 in the fifth.

Leg spinner Rashid then caught the dangerous Muhammad Haris with his first long-on and delivered a crucial blow in his third.

Babar had steadily reached 32, but Rashid foxe him with a googly and took a nice low return catch. Rashid followed that by five dots to Iftikhar to complete a remarkable wicket maiden in the heat of a World Cup final.

From there, Pakistan did not recover. They lost seven wickets for 53 runs in the last nine overs.

Curran was rightfully named player of the tournament for a string of stunning performances and once again his mix of slower yorkers and bouncers proved almost impossible to hit – conceding just 12 runs on his four overs.

Shan Masood was Pakistan’s highest scorer with 38 of 32. In the 17th over, he broke Curran to a deep square leg, enabling Chris Jordan to help close the innings.

Jordan, who kept his place after Mark Wood failed to recover from injury, added the wickets of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz as only 18 runs came from the last four overs.

‘Very proud’ – reaction

England captain Jos Butler, in conversation with BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra: “Obviously it didn’t get through. What an incredible effort by everyone to win the match. I’m a little speechless.

“It feels very different from 2019. It was a different time, a different place and a different group. I’m just immensely proud. Both are just incredible.”

England all-rounder Ben Stokes: “I’m feeling really good. It was a great night. The bowlers should take credit for limiting them to 137. Sam Curran has done the whole tournament and Adil Rashid has appeared at the back of the tournament when it really mattered That was the best I’ve seen him bowl for England in a T20.

“I’m very proud. You don’t win World Cups very often, so to win two is quite special.”

England head coach Matthew Mott: “It’s very special to me. We wanted to show up and put on a show and enjoy it. We’ll enjoy tonight with the guys because we’ve put a lot of work into getting to this point.”

Pakistani Captain Babar Azam: “First of all, congratulations to England, they deserve to be champions. We felt at home. Thank you so much to everyone who came to support us at each location.

“The first two games we lost, but the way the team bounced back was incredible, an honor for my team.”