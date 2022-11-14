Sports
Michigan can only hope for a balance in the west
November is a time for balance in the college football world.
That is, if you’re interested in getting respect from the College Football Playoff Committee, which has five or six references to balance a week to explain why there’s a better chance of a head coach named Bo in Columbus than there is a ranking of Michigan football for Ohio State before the two teams actually, you know, play in Columbus at the end of the month.
But again, this is the Big Ten Football Misery Index, and November is the Big Ten time of all, as the chill in the air raises concerns about balance and turns violations into pedometers and coaches into FedEx spokespersons.
At least, we think that was the message from Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh after playing against the Huskers of Corn 49 times in 69 games: There are two ways to go: you go through the air or you go through the ground. Today was the day we chose to go more on the ground.
(On the other hand, maybe he just saw a showing of Cast Away on TNT on Friday night. Can’t get stranded with just a volleyball to talk to if you’re always traveling on the ground.)
Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had a similar message after his Row-The-Boaters became Run-The-Ballers with 58 rushes in 71 plays: If we have to do that, we should. Would I like to be more balanced? Absolute. But we have to make the routine throws, and we have to make the routine throws.
Of the seven winners on Saturday, five rushed more than 58% of the time, and three surpassed 66%. (And then there was Michigan State football, which hit the sweet spot with 35 rushes, 35 passes.)
No, if were looking for balance, there’s only one place to get it right: The Big Ten West. But not on the field in the standings, which, with two weeks left to play, has the potential for a five-point tie for the top 5-4 in conference play. First, the scenario (as plausible) prepared by the Chicago Sun-Times Steve Greenberg):
Illinois: Lose Michigan (sure), beat Northwestern (also sure).
Iowa: Losing Minnesota (questionable, but OK), defeat Nebraska (oh, yeah).
Minnesota: Defeat Iowa (above), Wisconsin loss (Gophers 3-19 this century vs. Badgers, checks out).
Purdue: Beat Northwestern (you may already know that the Wildcats are going to bear the brunt of this scenario, just like they have all season), losing to Indiana (uhhhh).
Wisconsin: Beat Nebraska (again, checkout), beat Minnesota (again, 19 AND 3).
And if all those games fall all Seriously though, aren’t the Hoosiers the strongest linchpin out there going to Indy to take on the Buckeyes or Wolverines in the Big Ten title game? Based on our scribbles on the back of the envelope (based on first tiebreaker in multiple teams, record vs. all teams that draw) … it’s Illinois, which would be 3-1 against the group, with Iowa, Purdue and Wisconsin each 2-2 and Minnesota 1-3.
(Was that a lot of paperwork for a very hypothetical scenario? Sure. But it was all about living that Misery Index life.)
Of course Illinois could avoid all of this by winning at Ann Arbor this week (and, uh, getting some losses from the three other teams now at 4-3) as well, but again, this is the Misery Index, not the Fantasy Index .
But as we sort out the tiebreak scenarios for all the other Big Ten West permutations and reject yet another Penn State petition to change divisions, let’s run through the Misery Index, from least miserable to most at Week 11:
14. Iowa: W, 24-10, over Wisconsin
file: 6-4, 4-3 Big Ten. Last week’s ranking: 14.
Was there a trophy involved in this rivalry? Did that trophy belong to some kind of farm animal? Then you better believe Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz was all in. The Hawkeyes went home the Heartland Trophy, with a copper bullthanks to their win. Despite the age of the Iowa-Wisconsin rivalry, the trophy only dates back to 2004, and this was only Ferentz’s seventh win in 17 attempts with the trophy at stake.
13. Purdue: W, 31-24, over Illinois
file: 6-4, 4-3. Last week: 1.
How well did the Ketelmakers go? Quarterback Aidan OConnell, who is only slightly faster than last week’s busted Purdues mascot, never finished rushing more than 10 yards in any of his previous 29 games at Purdue, taking 33 yards on two rushes from the speed option. Sometimes you have to do different things to win games, OConnell said afterwards.
12. Michigan: W, 34-3, over Nebraska
file: 10-0, 7-0. Last week: 11.
I haven’t seen Big Red chew that much since Ricky Bobby’s outtakes in Talladega Nights.
11. Penn State: W, 30-0, over Maryland
file: 8-2, 5-2. Last week: 13.
Head coach James Franklin raised a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct for yelling at an umpire (although he claims he only yelled at his players near the umpires) and responded as his players should: 15 push-ups on the sidelines. “I was ashamed of it,” Franklin said. “I did my push-ups. Everyone is responsible.’
10. Michigan State: W, 27-21, over Rutgers
file: 5-5, 3-4. Last week: 12.
All credit to the Spartans for finally figuring out how to stop giving up 400 passing yards per game, but make every run back disappear for 100 or so Kyle Monangai, really? maybe not sustainable.
9. Minnesota: W, 31-3, Up Northwest
file: 7-3, 4-3. Last week: 7.
Mohamed Ibrahim’s three rushed TDs Saturday brought him to 51st all-time, putting him back in the seventh Big Ten by at least 50. (The others: Wisconsins Montee Ball, 77; Wisconsins Ron Dayne, 71; Indianas Anthony Thompson, 68; Ohio States Pete Johnson, 56; Michigan’s Anthony Thomas, 55; Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor, 50.) That includes at least one TD against every non-Minnesota school except two: Indiana and Iowa. (You’ll never guess who the Golden Gophers are getting this week)
8. Ohio State: W, 56-14, over Indiana
file: 10-0, 7-0. Last week: 4.
The Buckeyes racked up 50 points for the eighth time this season, despite being without a Jaxon Smith-Njigba without a wide receiver and TreVeyon Henderson running back the entire game and Miyan Williams running half back against the Hoosiers. (Don’t cry for the Buckeyes; they still took 102 yards from freshman RB Dallan Hayden and a 71-yard run from RB-turned-WR-turned-RB Xavier Johnson.) As this season has gone, we wouldn’t play Jenga with coach Ryan Day, but if you did, it’s best to find him a few hidden blocks first.
7. Rutgers: L, 27-21, to the state of Michigan
file: 4-6, 1-6. Last week: 8.
The Spartans won the battle of the programs that insist on chopping no matter what, except the Scarlet Knights still registered the trademark (and have had the first stint in Piscataway since coach Greg Schianos).
6. Indiana: L, 56-14, to Ohio State
file: 3-7, 1-6. Last week: 6.
Dexter Williams II took over at QB on Hoosiers’ fourth possession, already trailing 21-0. Just show it: No matter what season it is, Bloomington will always get excited about a man going 6-for-19 in a 42-point loss.
5. Wisconsin: L, 24-10, to Iowa
file: 5-5, 3-4. Last week: 10.
The Badgers gave this one away with a pick six for one score and a blocked punt setting up an 18-yard drive for another by the Hawkeyes, but at least they’re trying to hold on to the star chasing Braelon Allen, who suggested that he might transfer if Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard doesn’t give the full gig. Unfortunately, we now have to recruit our own team every day, Leonhard said. It’s a shame to see where it stands, but I must continue to show a clear vision.
4. Northwest: L, 31-3, in Minnesota
file: 1-9, 1-6. Last week: 9.
Those 58 runs from the Gophers meant the Wildcats had the ball for just 19 minutes and 38 seconds on Saturday. “We got up and understood that we wanted to run out of the clock,” said Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim. Not offensive, Mo, but we were pretty sure Wildcat fans just wanted to run out of the clock, too.
3. Nebraska: L, 34-3, in Michigan
file: 3-7, 2-5. Last week: 3.
Not to pick that third stringer for the Huskers of Corn, the Wolverines did enough, but you gotta love it a QB whose name also serves as what defense does against him hello, Logan Smothers.
2. Maryland: L, 30-0, to Penn State
file: 6-4, 3-4. Last week: 5.
Years of annual foes before joining the Big Ten, the Terps and Nittany Lions have faced each other 27 times over the past 50 season, and Saturday marks only the second time the Terps have been shut out by PSU in that span.
1. Illinois: L, 31-24, to Purdue
file: 7-3, 4-3. Last week: 2.
As the Illini suffered their first losing streak of 2022, another streak came to an end: Saturday was the first game in which Chase Brown’s run didn’t touch the ground 100 yards since November 20, 2021, a span of 10 straight before Brown was held to 98 yards by the Boilermakers.
But at least the Illinois were balanced: 33 rushes, 32 passes.
