Fairfax beats Yorktown to win First Division 6 Hockey Championship

Reply to this story Remark SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. Even before Fairfax lined up to take a penalty corner midway through the first quarter of the Sundays Virginia Class 6 final, midfielder Halley Beaudoin knew her team was going to score. The senior captain got a pass from the right side and worked the ball to her backhand. She then put a shot to frame and senior midfielder Ripley Collins made it past Morgan Stone into the net as Fairfax defeated Yorktown 1-0 on the blue turf at Courtland High. When I was at the top of the circle, I thought: These are going in. I just felt it, Beaudoin said. Collins also scored one of the Lions’ two goals on Saturday in a semifinal win against Colonial Forge. I feel really elated, Collins said. I am still soaring at that height. I am proud of my teammates. Fairfax (24-1-1) finally delivered his first title after coming up short in several other deep playoff runs; since coach Amber Beaudoin took over the varsity team in 2001, the Lions had lost in seven semifinals. Sunday was the teams’ first trip to the final. It’s really hard to lose and lose again and again, said Amber Beaudoin. You wonder what you did wrong, and I don’t think we did anything wrong. It was just learning the right way to play that will take you to a state championship. Yorktown (17-4), the defending Class 6 champion, struggled to repeat the offensive success of the semi-final win over Western Branch; the patriots won only one corner. Their best chance of the afternoon came in the second quarter, when senior midfielder Emily Stafford came through the Fairfaxs midfield and found junior striker Alexis Williams open in the circle. Williams fired a driving shot, but Tatum Anderson denied the first attempt. Williams grabbed her own rebound, but Anderson again refuted the attempt to keep the shutout. I’m proud of their composure, Yorktown Coach Olivia Shipley said of her team. Fairfax is definitely a strong team and I felt like they were playing composed all the time, fighting hard. The teams had met in mid-September and the Lions took an emphatic 4-1 victory. Two months later, they held out in the rematch. An indescribable feeling, said Amber Beaudoin, who has achieved 230 wins, but perhaps not as memorable as Sundays. It’s really surreal. It just doesn’t feel like it’s happening. The next step for the coach is a trip to a tattoo parlor. Over the summer, Beaudoin, who claims to be anti-tattoo, made a deal with her daughters that she would be inked if the Lions won the state title. While the original joke was to get a picture of the Olympic rings, Halley Beaudoin has a simple two-word suggestion for her mom: we all said, big dogs because you have to learn to run with the big dogs and learn to hunt.

