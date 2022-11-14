Men’s Rugby Beats Army in National Semi-Final Rematch

After being knocked out in the semifinals by the military last spring in the D1A playoffs, men’s rugby was able to take a 36-7 win in a rematch of the two squads Friday night at Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Missouri. Eduan van Heerden scored two tries and the Lions defense kept the Black Knights to just one score.

How it happened:

Reminiscent of the two previous games, this one started again with a battle, defense and big clashes that were fully visible from the opening kick-off.

Lindenwood kept the pressure in the army area early in the first half and the Lions were eventually rewarded for their efforts with a scrum eight yards from the end zone. After Rhys Smith crashed with a hard inside line, Van Heerden grabbed the back of the ensuing ruck to score the first try 13 minutes into the game for a 5-0 Lindenwood lead.

Six minutes later, the Lions struck again when scrum half Matteo Peignon picked up a ball from the back of a scrum and shot sideways. He immediately pulled the Black Knights defender with him and created enough space for Duncan War to shoot through the gap and receive an offload. Krige drove 30 yards before the try and with the Peignon conversion, Lindenwood increased his lead to 12-0.

Late in the first half, the Lions were awarded a penalty when an Army defender tackled a Lion supporter 30 yards away without the ball. Peignon shot in the penalty attempt and made it 15-0.

After the break, Lindenwood continued to control the game and needed only five minutes to score again. A high ball taken by Ike Wrigley was eventually passed on to Runako Brynard which led to the five meter line. After a moment of scrambling at the goal line, van Heerden landed near the ball and teased his way across the try-line for his second score of the evening. The Peignon conversion made it 22-0 Lindenwood.

The army was finally able to break through the Lions defense when a penalty on the goal line gave the Black Knights a great goal-scoring opportunity after 50 minutes. A tap and carry gave them a great scoring opportunity and after several phases they crossed the try line to get on the board and narrow their deficit to 22-7 with the conversion.

With the military still within reach to get back into the game, the Lions dashed any hope of a comeback in the 69e minute as they executed a five-yard lineout to perfection with Kayleb O’Donoghue take a line at the end of a maul. With another Peignon conversion, Lindenwood led 29-7.

At the 79eminute, Cian Darling delivered the final blow when we arrived at a ruck and saw the Black Knights’ defenses move slowly around the edges. He immediately noticed a gap and picked up the ball and sprinted 35 meters before the breakaway attempt. The conversion was successful, making the final score 36-7 in favor of the Lions.

Player thoughts:

Captain Neal Moylett : “I felt the guys were up to the challenge. We weren’t overwhelmed by the hype surrounding the game, we stuck to our plan and believed in each other from the first minute.”

Rhys Smith :”This whole week we were focused on ourselves. We know Army love to play a physical rugby style, and we knew we had to bring it to them from the opening kick-off. We played with passion in our hearts and our defense has made a statement that proved to ourselves that we can do it.”

Coaching thoughts:

head coach Josh Macy : “It was a great team effort from staff to players and fans to get together a great game against a great opponent. It was especially great to see last year’s graduating seniors, who suffered some bitter losses at the hands of the military, back. and supporting their teammates. The support and commitment just doesn’t stop there.”

What’s next:

The Lions open the Mid-South Conference game with a trip to Grand Rapids, Michigan to play it at Davenport University’s No. 4 on November 19.nd XV teams will follow on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Starting position:

Connor Devos 63′ Johannes Greyling Runako Brynard Hailam Anakalea 67′ Luke Schafer Eduan Van Heerden – 51′ Le’Donn Mathis Alejandro Martinez Tapia 67′ Calvin yours Duncan War 48′ Kayleb O’Donoghue Cian Darling Neal Moylett – Matteo Peignon 72′ Delfino Salinas William Groves Tyren Al-Jiboori Rhys Smith Stephin Alberts 22′ Preston Hammershmidt Nick Hardrict, II 67′ John Rink Ike Wrigley

Score summary: