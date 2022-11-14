Sports
Men’s Rugby Beats Army in National Semi-Final Rematch
After being knocked out in the semifinals by the military last spring in the D1A playoffs, men’s rugby was able to take a 36-7 win in a rematch of the two squads Friday night at Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Missouri. Eduan van Heerden scored two tries and the Lions defense kept the Black Knights to just one score.
How it happened:
Reminiscent of the two previous games, this one started again with a battle, defense and big clashes that were fully visible from the opening kick-off.
Lindenwood kept the pressure in the army area early in the first half and the Lions were eventually rewarded for their efforts with a scrum eight yards from the end zone. After Rhys Smith crashed with a hard inside line, Van Heerden grabbed the back of the ensuing ruck to score the first try 13 minutes into the game for a 5-0 Lindenwood lead.
Six minutes later, the Lions struck again when scrum half Matteo Peignon picked up a ball from the back of a scrum and shot sideways. He immediately pulled the Black Knights defender with him and created enough space for Duncan War to shoot through the gap and receive an offload. Krige drove 30 yards before the try and with the Peignon conversion, Lindenwood increased his lead to 12-0.
Late in the first half, the Lions were awarded a penalty when an Army defender tackled a Lion supporter 30 yards away without the ball. Peignon shot in the penalty attempt and made it 15-0.
After the break, Lindenwood continued to control the game and needed only five minutes to score again. A high ball taken by Ike Wrigley was eventually passed on to Runako Brynard which led to the five meter line. After a moment of scrambling at the goal line, van Heerden landed near the ball and teased his way across the try-line for his second score of the evening. The Peignon conversion made it 22-0 Lindenwood.
The army was finally able to break through the Lions defense when a penalty on the goal line gave the Black Knights a great goal-scoring opportunity after 50 minutes. A tap and carry gave them a great scoring opportunity and after several phases they crossed the try line to get on the board and narrow their deficit to 22-7 with the conversion.
With the military still within reach to get back into the game, the Lions dashed any hope of a comeback in the 69e minute as they executed a five-yard lineout to perfection with Kayleb O’Donoghue take a line at the end of a maul. With another Peignon conversion, Lindenwood led 29-7.
At the 79eminute, Cian Darling delivered the final blow when we arrived at a ruck and saw the Black Knights’ defenses move slowly around the edges. He immediately noticed a gap and picked up the ball and sprinted 35 meters before the breakaway attempt. The conversion was successful, making the final score 36-7 in favor of the Lions.
Player thoughts:
Captain Neal Moylett: “I felt the guys were up to the challenge. We weren’t overwhelmed by the hype surrounding the game, we stuck to our plan and believed in each other from the first minute.”
Rhys Smith:”This whole week we were focused on ourselves. We know Army love to play a physical rugby style, and we knew we had to bring it to them from the opening kick-off. We played with passion in our hearts and our defense has made a statement that proved to ourselves that we can do it.”
Coaching thoughts:
head coach Josh Macy: “It was a great team effort from staff to players and fans to get together a great game against a great opponent. It was especially great to see last year’s graduating seniors, who suffered some bitter losses at the hands of the military, back. and supporting their teammates. The support and commitment just doesn’t stop there.”
What’s next:
The Lions open the Mid-South Conference game with a trip to Grand Rapids, Michigan to play it at Davenport University’s No. 4 on November 19.nd XV teams will follow on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.
Starting position:
- Connor Devos 63′ Johannes Greyling
- Runako Brynard
- Hailam Anakalea 67′ Luke Schafer
- Eduan Van Heerden – 51′ Le’Donn Mathis
- Alejandro Martinez Tapia 67′ Calvin yours
- Duncan War 48′ Kayleb O’Donoghue
- Cian Darling
- Neal Moylett –
- Matteo Peignon 72′ Delfino Salinas
- William Groves
- Tyren Al-Jiboori
- Rhys Smith
- Stephin Alberts 22′ Preston Hammershmidt
- Nick Hardrict, II 67′ John Rink
- Ike Wrigley
Score summary:
13′ Lindenwood Try Eduan van Heerden 5-0
19′ Lindenwood Try Duncan War 10-0
19” Linden Wood Conversion Matteo Peignon 12-0
33′ Lindenwood penalty kick Matteo Peignon 15-0
44′ Linden wood Eduan van Heerden 20-0
44′ Linden wood conversion Matteo Peignon 22-0
50′ Army Try 22-5
51′ Army Conversion 22-7
69′ Marian Try 43-5
69′ Lindenwood Try Kayleb O’Donoghue 27-7
69′ Linden wood conversion Matteo Peignon 59-7
79′ Lindenwood Try Cian Darlin
79′ Linden wood conversion Matteo Peignon
|
Sources
2/ https://lindenwoodlions.com/news/2022/11/13/mens-rugby-mens-rugby-defeats-army-in-national-semifinals-rematch.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Men’s Rugby Beats Army in National Semi-Final Rematch
- Remarks by President Biden and President Joko Widodo of Indonesia before the bilateral meeting
- Martin Vaughan dies aged 91: Australian actor was known for Phar Lap and Power Without Glory
- Mount Aloysius men fall to Ohio Northern in penalty kicks | Sports
- How bots make event planning easier
- US, Japan and South Korea promise unified response to North Korean threat
- CBI Relaxes Immigration Rules to Ease UK Staff Shortage at Jeremy Hunt | British Industry Federation (CBI)
- Bollywood moms join their kids to dance with the ‘Peppa Pig’ family
- Call to send Aberdeenshire teen to Australia Transplant Games
- Google Ads P-MAX Performance | P-MAX Campaign
- The International Light of Peace will return to the Valley December 5 | News, Sports, Jobs
- Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric Trump post photos from Tiffany’s wedding