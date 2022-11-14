Sports
What hurts Indian cricket? Galaxy and the electoral politics of BCCI
The Indian cricket team was brutally knocked down by the England team during the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. India bowled 15 overs, took no wickets and gave up 170 runs.
Cricket pundits have all attributed India’s disgrace to slow hitting and poor bowling. As for the immediate reasons, they are right. They are also right about strategies. But what about the structural reasons?
Like 1.4 billion other Indians, I am also a cricket expert. And I’ve noticed that in the perennial discourse on this, there are three topics that no one analyzes with any degree of seriousness.
One is the role that sponsors play in the game. I believe it can be very annoying. Judge Lodha, trying to bring the BCCI into line, didn’t really look hard.
The second is the subordination of merit to considerations of regional representation. This is nothing but good old politics. And like all politically induced outcomes, it’s sub-optimal. The best players don’t often get a chance.
The third is the nature of the game, which is won or lost by millimeters. The room for error is infinitely small. So chance plays a disproportionate role in both the process and the outcomes of competitions. Pakistan loses to Zimbabwe, England to Ireland and South Africa to the Netherlands are only accidental results.
As for sponsorship, after 1993, when TV took over, the best or better batsmen were built by companies into larger-than-life superstars. Bowlers were completely ignored. The same corporates also advertise a lot. So the BCCI may have paid a disproportionate amount of attention to their preferences.
This needs further investigation as it may be a major reason why less and less performing artists are being selected for key roles. After all, if you signed a two-year contract with a player while he’s doing well, you can’t drop him after three months into the contract because his form isn’t as good as when you signed him up. When this happens, a word in the right ear can be very helpful. I’ve always wondered why some retired cricketers are loudly promoting some current players.
This galaxy, as you will recognize, is a matter of sunk costs. It was also a problem with Bollywood, until the OTT platforms, seeking lower production costs, expanded the field to choose actors for certain roles. This successfully removed the older actors with “star” value. Either they don’t get roles now or, if they do, the film often bombs. The only exception, I think, is Amitabh Bacchan.
As for the subordination of merit to regional representation issues, it is inherent in the way the state cricket associations vote in the BCCI presidential elections. What we have here is good old fashioned quid pro quo politics.
At the highest level of the game, there is little to choose between the best players. They are all, you might say, on what economists call an indifference curve, where all combinations yield the same utility.
So if for past performance – plus other reasons – eight players have been guaranteed a seat on the sidelines, the other seven spots will be allocated by “mutual understanding”. Given the number of matches currently being played, all regions stand a good chance of selecting their protégés. Earnings are then just a bonus.
Finally, as I have said so many times, cricket is a game of chance. The difference between hitting a six and getting out is only a millimeter. The same goes for bowling and fielding. The generic term for it is “misjudgment”. So if luck fails you on any given day, it can be a nightmare.
While luck can’t be helped, the time has come to reform the BCCI’s galaxy and electoral system. Both are harmful to Indian cricket.
Sources
2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/sports/what-s-hurting-indian-cricket-star-system-and-bcci-s-electoral-politics-122111400203_1.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
