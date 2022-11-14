James Hagens, Cole Eiserman break records as US wins U17 challenge





The US National Under-17 Team claimed its sixth title at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge with a smashing 11-3 victory over Canada Red in the championship game. The event hosted by Hockey Canada featured three Canadian teams, plus the USA, Finland, Sweden and the Czech Republic. The Americans ran the table a perfect 7-0-0-0. Team USA was led by a dynamic duo who completely rewrote the record books from a tournament that featured many of the NHL’s biggest stars. James Hagens, a Long Island resident who will not be eligible to be called up to the NHL until 2025, set a single tournament record with 21 points after a five-point performance in the World U17 final. His linemate and Massachusetts native Cole Eiserman amassed an astonishing six points with three goals and three assists in the final to finish second in one tournament scoring 20 points. In the process he equaled Alexander Ovechkins single-tournament record with 12 goals. USA now leads 11-3 over Canada Red. Cole Eiserman has a hat-trick and has tied Alex Ovechkin for the all-time goalscoring record with 12. #WorldU17 pic.twitter.com/ijH7uGKoBZ Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) Nov 13, 2022 Although this tournament had one extra game compared to most other years, Hagens’ record is not the product of more chances. His 21 points over seven games gave him an average of three points per game, which is identical to the average Colin White scored for the previous record of 18. The American duo scored a whopping 41 points together, which also allowed them to outdo Czech forwards Petr Vrana and Ivo Kratena, who combined for 30 points at the 2002 World U17 Challenge as the previous highest scoring teammates in the tournament’s history. . For further context, current NHL stars Jack Hughes and Cole Caufield collectively scored 28 points in the 2017 World U17 Challenge, the last time Team USA won the tournament. James Hagen (#2025NHLDraft) scores his second goal of the tournament and puts USA at 3-0. He has 2 goals and 11 points in 3.66 games. What a ridiculous bunch of hands on Cole Eiserman (#2024NHLDraft) for the help. He is up to 8 goals & 10 points #WorldU17 pic.twitter.com/IS2zy0OqfJ Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) Nov 8, 2022 Hagens and Eiserman’s exploits also overshadowed the highly impressive performances of Canada Red forwards Porter Martone and Berkly Catton, who each had 12 points in one of the better performances of a Canadian duo in the tournament. This year’s talent gathering at the event was truly special with many of the best prospects for the 2024 and 2025 NHL Drafts on hand. In addition to Hagens and Eiserman, the US received significant contributions from the likes of Max Plante (10 assists), Cole Huttson (10 assists) and Christian Humphreys (five goals, three assists). The US entry, from the USA Hockeys National Team Development Program, defeated opponents 50-15 in tournament play in one of the most dominant displays in tournament history. It should be noted that this event usually includes Russia, which is a particularly competitive country at this age level. Russia continues to be banned from all international competitions due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Despite their absence, there were some really good teams in the tournament, especially a Finnish team that finished third in the event after Canada Red secured a spot in the championship. It won gold, took silver and finished with bronze as the festivities wrapped up on the west coast on Saturday. TO SUMMARISE https://t.co/K06MpNRA5Z

#WorldU17 pic.twitter.com/W1h9GlMHpR Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) Nov 13, 2022 The World U17 Hockey Challenge was back after a two-year hiatus amid pandemic restrictions. This was the first US Championship since 2017, when Hughes and Caufield led the US to a 6-4 win, also over Canada Red.

