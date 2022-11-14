Buzzer-Beater Spoils Outstanding Team Effort as Minnesota Lehigh Falls 101-99

Next game: Bloomsburg 18-11-2022 | 7:00 pm ESPN+ Nov. 6 p.m. / 7 p.m. Bloomsburg History

MINNEAPOLIS – Juniors Mackenzie Kramer hit a turnaround bankshot with 1.7 seconds left against Minnesota to raise the Mountain Hawks by one, but Minnesota’s Mara Braun answered with a game-winning three-pointer to give the Golden Gophers a 101-199 win at the Williams Arena Sunday afternoon.

“It feels like a thump because you’re there and you want it so badly for all the players because they all gave their best and they made big game after big game after big game,” said head coach Addie Micir . “But if you step back and just be a basketball fan, what a great game and what a great game for basketball in Minnesota.”

Kramer, who finished with 26 points and 11 assists, is the first Lehigh player to record a double-double with points and assists since Erica Prosser scored 19 points and handed out 10 assists against Holy Cross on February 26, 2011. Kramer shot 10-out -15 from the field, went 4-for-5 from deep and played all 40 minutes.

“She was great,” said Micir. When we needed her to get up and grow, she did. It wasn’t just with her scoring too. With the fact that she can dish the rock, she naturally attracts a lot of attention. So yes, she lives for moments like this. She loves to play on this floor and it was great for her to put on such a show.”

Senior Frannie Hottinger and sophomore Kaylee Van Eps and Meghan O’Brien were the other Lehigh players who finished in double figures. Hottinger had 25 points and Van Eps and O’Brien had 14 points. O’Brien set a new career high for scoring. Hottinger added 12 rebounds for her second double-double in Lehigh’s first three games.

Sunday’s game was one with many runs.

“What will strike me is how unfazed and fearless we were,” said Micir. “It was just amazing. Frannie, Kenzie, Ella are making big plays. People just came in and got on and were ready to go. It’s not one person. It’s not two people. It’s a bunch of us. That’s what we as a coaching staff are most proud of.”

Lehigh shot a blistering 56 percent of the field and made 13 of 28 three-pointers. The 99 runs scored matched the 99 scored against Navy on Jan. 19 as the second highest in the program’s history.

The Mountain Hawks shot 62.5 percent of the field in the first quarter and led a whopping 10, before finishing the period with a 25-20 lead.

Minnesota (2-0) fought back in the second quarter, but a Kramer jumper gave the Mountain Hawks a 42-39 lead at halftime.

Both teams started the second half warm from the field as Lehigh and Minnesota scored 63 points together in the third quarter. Lehigh shot 65 percent from the field during that period, building the lead back to eight. Minnesota came back to take a short lead before the Mountain Hawks ended the quarter strong when Hottinger hit back-to-back jumpers to give Lehigh a 75-69 lead after three.

Lehigh enjoyed a healthy lead for most of the last quarter with an O’Briend jumper in the paint, giving the Mountain Hawks a 10:10 lead. Refusing to leave, the Golden Gophers eventually took a one-run lead with 1:15 to play on a pair of free throws from Braun.

A Kramer jumper gave Lehigh one more lead with just over a minute to play. After a free throw exchange, Katie Borowicz punched a jumper to give Minnesota a 98-97 lead with eight seconds left.

It looked like Kramer’s shot would be good enough to give Lehigh the win, but Braun beat the buzzer with her fifth three-pointer of the night to give Minnesota the win.

Braun led all players by 34 points and was one of five Golden Gophers to reach double digits.

Minnesota overcame a slow offensive start, shooting 38.5 percent for the game. The Golden Gophers outperformed Lehigh 51-40, scoring 27 points on 22 Lehigh turns.

Lehigh returns to action Friday night when the Mountain Hawks welcome Bloomsburg to Stabler Arena for a game at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at LehighTickets.com or by calling 610-7LU-GAME during business hours.

