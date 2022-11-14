Glenn Maxwell banned for months after breaking his leg at a party | cricket.one

Glenn Maxwell (Source: AP Newsroom)

In what turns out to be a bizarre and unfortunate injury, Glenn Maxwell has broken the fibula in his left leg and has been banned from cricket for months if not less. The Australian all-rounder slipped in the backyard during a birthday party and suffered a fracture.

According to Cricket Australia, the 34-year-old cricketer suffered the injury when he fell with a friend and got his leg trapped under the other person. The board also wrote in a statement that neither of them was “intoxicated”.

Maxwell, who was the Player of the match in Australia’s latest Super 12 clash, the ODI series against England will miss at home, starting Thursday, November 17. Meanwhile, Sean Abbott has replaced Maxwell in the squad for the ODI series.

The Melbourne-born player underwent surgery on Sunday and will now undergo lengthy rehabilitation before returning to full fitness. It is being touted that Maxwell will miss the entire upcoming Big Bash season, where he leads Melbourne Stars.

Glenn is a critical part of our white ball structure and we will continue to support him through his recovery and rehabilitation, So said the Australian selection chief George Bailey.

Glenn is in a good mood. It was an unfortunate accident and we sympathize with Glenn in the circumstances as he has been in good contact in his last few games.”

With the Indian Premier League auction scheduled for this month, it would be interesting to see Royal Challengers Bangalore release the Australian cricketer or put a punt on him.

