Georgian football giant’s favorite to win at fast fading Kentucky





ATHENS Georgia is more than a road favorite with three touchdowns (-22) in Kentucky in its final SEC game before the regular season. The #1-ranked Bulldogs have won 10 consecutive road races after their 45-19 win at Mississippi State on Saturday night. RELATED: Georgia Overcomes Interceptions, Wins in Tricky Starkville Georgia picked up a spot in the SEC Championship Game where it will play against LSU on Saturday, December 3 at 4 PM, but coach Kirby Smart insists the focus will be on the Wildcats. It goes step by step, Smart said after the game on Saturday evening. You can’t get ahead of things in this league. You look over this league and play on the road, it’s hard and hard. 3 takeaways from Georgia football win over Mississippi State, Kirby Smart takes the blame Maybe, but Kentucky just suffered the indignity of becoming the first team to lose a home game to Vanderbilt since Arkansas in 2018. It’s a Wildcats team with an expected first-round NFL pick at quarterback, in Will Levis, and the SEC’s leading returning rusher in Chris Rodriquez. It was a difficult year and challenging times. Coach Mark Stoops said. There are things that everyone can do better. I’m sure the team is very hurt and ashamed with the way they played. We are all. Kentucky was in the Top 25 preseason poll for the first time since 1978, and at least one SEC analyst predicted before the season started that the Wildcats would upset Georgia. RELATED: Looking Deeper at Kentucky, Still a Basketball School The Bulldogs have been dominant in winning the SEC East Division five of the past six seasons, but Kentucky has presented a physical challenge. Smart wins praise every year from Wildcats coach Mark Stoops, who talks about the physicality of the UK. Here are the rules for other SEC games: RELATED: Sorting by CFP Field Drama; Best 4, or football politics? Tennessee -19 in South Carolina Western Kentucky at Auburn -6 UMass at Texas A&M -29 UAB at LSU -14 Florida -15 at Vanderbilt Ole Miss -2 in Arkansas State of New Mexico in Missouri -27

