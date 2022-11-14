Chicago prep hockey team bus hit by truck in Indiana, 16 injured





Three members of a Chicago high school hockey team have been downgraded from critical to stable condition after their team bus was struck by a semi-truck in Warsaw, Indiana Saturday night. The St. Ignatius College Prep team had just finished a post-game meal and were on their way back to their hotel when the tractor trailer hit the bus from behind and caused it to flip on its side, police said. Warsaw to USA TODAY Sports. Based on the initial police investigation, at least one of the youths was ejected. Among the 23 students, two adult coaches and the school bus driver, 16 people were injured, three of whom are initially in critical condition. However, Police Capt. Brad Kellar told USA TODAY Sports that all injured players are in stable condition as of Sunday morning. The students range between 14 and 17 years old, with most being 15 years old. Police say they received reports of a truck driving erratically and at high speed just before the accident. A nearby surveillance camera confirmed eyewitness accounts that the truck driver ran a red light shortly before hitting the bus. Based on the evidence at the scene, police suspect alcohol was a factor in the accident. The driver of the semi-truck, 58-year-old Victor Santos of Brooklyn, New York, was taken into police custody pending charges of “operating while intoxicated, causing serious bodily harm, a misdemeanor of level 5.

