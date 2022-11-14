no. 2 Seed Womens Soccer advances to NCAA second round, defeats Bobcats, 4-1

Next game: West Virginia 18-11-2022 | 4:30 in the afternoon Nov. 6 p.m. / 4:30 p.m. West Virginia

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The #2-ranked Penn State women’s soccer program defeated Quinnipiac 4-1 in the first round of the NCAA Championship on Sunday afternoon at Jeffrey Field.

In their first-ever matchup with the Bobcats, the Nittany Lions posted 25 shots in the season, limiting Quinnipiac to just four shots, the fewest PSU allowed all year.

Four different Nittany Lions scored goals, and senior+ Penelope Hocking helped two of them.

Senior Payton Linnehan made a game high five shots and scored what would be the game winner in the 50eminute after Quinnipiac tied the game at 1-1 in the 46e.

“The NCAA tournament is all about surviving and moving forward,” said Linnehan. “Every team has an equal chance and although we have never played against this team, we have a very different style of play. They come at us with everything they have, so every goal is super important.”

“After their score, we had a bit of a fight and there was no doubt that we would still win this game. So we came right after them, and we got one in the back of the net and got more and more.”

Penn State’s four goals are the second-highest since the Nittany Lions defeated Illinois 5-0 at Jeffrey Field on September 25.

With the win, PSU now stands at 14-4-3 and advances to the second round of the NCAA, where they will receive West Virginia’s No. 7 (11-4-7), who defeated Virginia Tech 2-0 in their match in the first round. .

Quinnipiac ends their season 15-3-1.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Penn State seemed to make a statement early on with three shots in the first ten minutes. After 20 minutes, Linnehan would make a series of shots, one of which was blocked and the other two saved by Quinnipiac’s junior Sofia Lospinoso.

Just two minutes later, Linnehan would get a pass from Hocking and give a cross to senior Kate Wiesner who drove in a shot not far from the penalty spot for the first goal of the game.

The Bobcats didn’t make their first shot of the game until the 43rdminute, but red shirt senior keeper Katherine Asman easily pack the slow bouncer.

56 seconds into the second half, Qunnipiac scored the equalizing goal on a bow shot from 20 yards out.

The Bobcats didn’t have much time to celebrate as Linnehan would score the eventual winner four minutes later, assisted by Hocking.

In the 65eminute, Hocking just found it himself. Received a nice ball from senior + Jillian Jennings in the backfield, Hocking went one-on-one with the keeper and shot past one with her left foot for the 3-1 advantage.

Penn State added further insurance in the 78eminute as senior+ Rachel Wasserman sent to the box at an angle. It was headed by a Bobcat, but right to senior Cori Dyke who took the shot and made it inside while the keeper couldn’t see through the crowded penalty area.

Goalkeeper Asman closed the game with three saves and senior+ Morgan Messner ended the last seven minutes in goal without allowing a score.

The Nittany Lions did well to eliminate junior Rebecca Cooke, who led the game with 22 goals. Cooke made just one shot and for the second time this season, she did not finish the game with a goal or assist.

NEXT ONE

Penn State hosts the second and third rounds of the NCAA at Jeffrey Field. The Nittany Lions then face West Virginia in the second round on Friday, November 18 at 4:30 PM. The winner of that match will face winner Xavier and No. 3 seed Virginia.