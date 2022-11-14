Sports
Syracuse Orange football: let’s not forget to respect the players
Syracuse Orange’s performance was poor last night. There is no positive side to the game that we have seen. It was by far the worst of the year.
There’s no point in spending much more time today reviewing what we’ve seen, but there’s one thing I’ve read and heard that this Sunday is worth some time.
I’m talking about the fact that they don’t deserve the bowl feeling that has been doing the rounds for the past few weeks, but really showed up on the last day. That’s complete nonsense.
Anyone who claims to be a fan of this program and team should at least realize that this group deserves to have a post-season experience. I can guarantee that in the locker room there is a group that is more frustrated and disappointed than we are.
Tell players like Mikel Jones that his dedication to Syracuse and to this program and its teammates doesn’t deserve the chance to play in the postseason. When you look at the scores every weekend, you realize it’s not easy. Texas A&MThey’ve had some of the best recruiting classes in the country, and they’ll be watching the bowling season from home. Boston College took their first win over a ranked opponent since 2014. You can’t deny the six wins just because it’s now how you wanted them to happen. That’s not how it works.
We should be happy to have some incredible representatives of this program in that area and not lose sight of the fact that this isn’t about us, it’s about them.
This site has spent its entire existence telling Syracuse to make bowl games to rebuild the program to the level you think it should be. This team has done that and it should not go unnoticed. No apologies are necessary, as the Orange took the six victories in the first six games. No one apologized in Scott Shafers’ first year when the sixth win came on the final offensive play in the final game.
Additional training is important for younger players. They provide visibility to recruits. For all the complaining about the lack of depth and recruitment of Syracuses, you’d think people would understand the correlation between that struggle and the irrelevance of the programs of the past 20 years.
Look next year the slate starts again and expectations are raised because the planning is more manageable. The team will lose a lot of talent and it’s up to the staff to replace that talent. The extra work with young players helps. Getting transfers to visit helps (just watch FSU last night with Jared Verse and Johnny Wilson).
We can complain about coaching and game management, but let’s not forget that these players deserve better.
They brought some fun back to our Syracuse Saturdays.
They brought back casual fans even after a three-game loss streak.
They brought back the care of this team, which many hadn’t done in a while.
They deserve to feel good about what they’ve earned.
Let’s not forget that.
