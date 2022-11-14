Women’s tennis closes fall season with three wins against Memphis

BONITA SPRINGS, Florida.– FGCU Women’s Tennis closed out both the fall season and the Bonita Bay Classic on Sunday as the Eagles took three more wins over Memphis, an NCAA Tournament team a season ago.

“We had a very challenging game with Memphis today”, head coach Courtney Vernon said. “They are a solid team and they pushed us hard. Overall, the weekend was a huge success because we were able to play a lot of tennis. One of the great things about competition is that there is a constant opportunity to grow as a player. keep making strides every time they join Bonita Bay hosted a phenomenal weekend for us They not only hosted the tennis they hosted all the student athletes at their homes This club continues to be one of the most supportive clubs in Southwest Florida for us We are extremely grateful for this weekend and the support of each of the members and staff.”

The Eagles recorded three wins on all three days of the event, including three against Purdue and Notre Dame.

Emma Bardet (France) continued to put the Eagles in the spotlight by shining again in singles on Sunday. Bardet recorded her third singles win of the classic with a come-from-behind victory, beating Aran Teixido-Garcia 3-6, 6-4, 10-8. A 10-point tiebreak was played instead of a third set.

On Saturday, Bardet recorded her second-ranked singles win of the fall against Nore Dame’s No. 82 overall Julia Andreach.

Gabriela Macias (Colombia) recorded the other FGCU win in singles, beating her opponent in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

Both Amelia Kopel (Poland) and Jordana Ossa (Miami, Florida/Wisconsin) forced a tiebreak in the third set before finally falling in their respective games. The remaining four Eagles lost in straight sets, while Memphis won four of the six singles matchups.

In doubles, the Ossa and isabella colmenares (Venezuela) duo recorded FGCU’s only doubles win, 6-2.

Macia’s and Alba Retortillo (Spain) took on a nationally ranked doubles duo, winning four games against No. 55 Aran Teixido-Garcia and Emily Meyer as the Tigers would win 6-4.

FGCU will be back in action in the spring to repeat as regular season ASUN champions.

RESULTS (Memphis v. FGCU)

Double:

Soares/Woog def. Bardet/Ferding (FGCU) 6-0

#55 Teixido-Garcia/Meyer beats. Macias/Retortillo (FGCU) 6-4

Ossa/Colmenares (FGCU)secure. Tumthong/Grosmann (6-2)

singles:

Emma Bardet (FGCU)beats Aran Teixido-Garcia 3-6, 6-4, 10-8

Camilia defeats Soares. Amelia Kopel (FGCU) 1-6, 6-2, 10-5

Monique Woog def. Jordana Ossa (FGCU) 3-6, 7-6 (3), 10-8

Emily Myer def. Ida Ferding (FGCU) 6-3, 6-3

Gabriela Macias (FGCU)secure. Miriam Grosmann6-4, 6-4

Micah Pierce beats. Lola Glantz (FGCU)6-4, 6-2

Dolavee Tumthong def. Alba Retortillo (FGCU)6-2, 6-1

HEAD COACH COURTNEY VERNON

FGCU’s women’s tennis team is led by three-time ASUN Coach of the YearCourtney Vernon(10th season) who led the Eagles to back-to-back ASUN regular season crowns in its fifth season in 2018, and added a third regular season title in 2022. She has guided her student athletes to earn 66 ASUN All-Conference and All -Academic awards including 2014, 2016 and 2017 ASUN Freshman of the Year, as well as the 2016, 2017 and 2019 Scholar-Athlete of the Year and the 2018 Player of the Year. Vernon led the Greens and Blues to an overall record of 99-73 (.575) and a conference record of 44-11 (.800).

