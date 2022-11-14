Saint Ignatius Prep Students Injured in Indiana Bus Crash





Three students from Saint Ignatius College Prep in Chicago were upgraded to stable condition on Sunday after a semi-truck struck a bus carrying the school’s junior varsity hockey team in northeast Indiana on Saturday, authorities said. A total of 16 people were injured in the crash, which took place in Warsaw around 7 p.m. on US Route 30 and Center Street. The bus was carrying 23 students, two coaches and a driver, police in Warsaw, Indiana said. The driver of the truck has been arrested on suspicion of driving a car under the influence of alcohol, police said. The team returned to the hotel from a hockey tournament in Culver, Indiana. The bus made a left turn when the driver of the semi-truck ran through a red light and hit the rear right of the bus, police said based on eyewitnesses and a nearby surveillance camera. The impact caused the bus to flip on its side and at least one student was thrown from the bus, according to Warsaw police. A student has not been operated on, said a spokesman for Saint Ignatius. Of the three students who suffered critical injuries, two were taken by ambulance to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and one is now at Parkview Health in Fort Wayne. Some hockey coaches met two of the students who were seriously injured. The students were smiling and communicative on Sunday, the school spokesperson said. The other injured were taken to Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw, police said. The age of the students on the bus ranged from 14 to 17 years and most are 15 years old. We send our thoughts and prayers to the Saint Ignatius College Prep hockey team, their coaches and their families after the team was involved in a serious bus accident last night. Join us to keep them in your mind. — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) Nov 13, 2022 Warsaw police said the driver spoke in slurred words and they detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his body and in the truck’s cab, according to Warsaw police captain Brad Kellar. The driver failed the field sobriety tests and refused to agree to a chemical test before police issued a search warrant, allowing hospital staff to draw blood for testing. Afternoon briefing Daily The best stories from the Chicago Tribune editors, delivered to your inbox every afternoon. Minutes before officers arrived at the scene of the accident, police said they had received reports of a truck turning into another lane, speeding and going off the road on US Route 30 and entering Warsaw’s city limits. The investigation is still active. The driver, a 58-year-old man from Brooklyn, New York, has been taken into custody on charges of driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated, resulting in serious bodily harm, according to police. Our hearts and prayers are with our families, said the spokesman for Saint Ignatius. Thank you to the Warsaw Police for looking after our students and our families and our coaches. The Chicago Blackhawks tweeted in support of the team on Sunday morning. We send our thoughts and prayers to the Saint Ignatius College Preps hockey team, their coaches and their families after the team was involved in a serious bus accident last night, the Blackhawks said. Join us to keep them in your mind. On Monday, the school will hold a mass for students and families. [email protected]

