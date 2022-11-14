T20 World Cup Final: Inzamam-ul-Haq Hails Pakistan Cricket Team Fighting Spirit





Former Pakistani captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq, who called Pakistan’s loss to England in the T20 World Cup on Sunday as an instructive one for the Babar Azam-led team, praised the Pakistani team and believed that the team will not return until after the final appearance. improve. Haq, who played in Pakistan’s title in the 1992 Cricket World Cup in Australia, also spoke of the 1992 win and loss of the Cricket World Cup in the final in England.

We had also lost the 1999 World Cup final. I know how our days were spent after the loss. That’s why I understand what these players have to go through after the loss. But I also know the feeling of winning the 1992 World Cup. I know what it feels like to win a World Cup and what it feels like to lose a World Cup final. The public now understands this. Most importantly, how Pakistan made a comeback in the tournament. From where they were and from where they ended was great. All credit should go to Babar Azam and his team. The best part was that this team showed fighting spirit, Haq said on his Youtube channel The Match Winner. While the talk was about Pakistan repeating the feat of winning the 1992 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on the same ground on Sunday, the Babar Azam-led team was unable to repeat the feat. It was Ben Stoke’s unbeaten run of 52 runs combined with the brilliance of Sam Curran and leg spinner Adil Rashid that deprived the Pakistani team of the chance to repeat the exploits of the Pakistani team led by Imran Khan in 1992. While Pakistan was 68 for 2 after the end of ten overs, the team lost six wickets for 69 runs in the last ten overs and Haq called that a crucial thing in the final. It’s a little disappointing that Pakistan had a great chance to win the World Cup, but they couldn’t win. I have to appreciate the boys. I understand the score was below par. Pakistan played well until the 15th over. But they failed to make those extra 20-25 runs in the last five overs. I believe a score between 160 and 170 would have been a battle total. England would have been under a lot of pressure to chase such a score. Pakistani bowlers made a fine attempt. The good thing was that their body language was great. Pakistan could also have won the match. People were talking about the replay of the 1992 World Cup and I believed Pakistan could win, Haq said. While the Pakistani bowling attack started high in the English innings during the 138 run chase with Shaheen Afridi taking the wicket from Alex Hales in the first over, England kept their nerves under control to win the final. Haq called the current Pakistan T20 team a better team but criticized them for not playing cricket well at times. I believe Pakistan did not play good cricket. It was a much better team. But the good thing for me is that this team never gave up in any situation. Whatever the situation, this team fought hard. We saw in the final that a score of 137 was nothing. But the body language of the Pakistani bowlers was not bad. There will be criticism after this loss, but the most important thing is that they fought hard. The team played as a unit and I should congratulate the coaching staff including Saqlain Mushtaq, Mohammad Yousuf, Mathew Hayden and Shaun Tait for that. I am sure that the team will work hard again and that this team can achieve better results, said Haq.

