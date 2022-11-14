Oklahoma Football Sound-Off Thread: Year 1 of the Brent Venables Era





Were all fuming after the Oklahoma Sooners lost 23-20 to the Mountaineers from West Virginia. Were all still smoking from the previous loss against the Baylor Bears. And the 49-0 defeat for the Texas Longhorns. You get the picture. Mind-boggling errors of judgment on the part of both the players and the staff have our collective brains in a pretzel. The defensive fronts lack of guys is troubling. The inability of the attacking lines to clear the way for a one meter gain from third or fourth deficit is just odd. The defense’s inability to come up with a fourth-place game increases our alcohol consumption. Let this serve as a place for all of us to hear all this. Do we still have faith in Brent Venables? Should he just get his men on board, or are there deeper issues? Can this staff keep this impressive recruiting class relatively intact? The loss of Colton Vasek hurts, but that would never come as a shock, even if the Sooners had a better season. There are rumors of Anthony Evans going to Georgia, but again, that would never come as a big surprise. Can Venables and Co. leave it at that and add a few more pieces? If so, we can still feel optimistic for the future. What do we think of Jeff Lebby? There have been some bright spots, but it’s been a mixed bag at best. Will things improve once Jackson Arnold (presumably) takes the reins? Give us all your thoughts while you’re quiet adhere to community guidelines. There are no bad ideas. Actually, yes there are, but we still want to hear them. Okay, maybe not, but cross that bridge when we get there. Go to the comments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.crimsonandcreammachine.com/2022/11/13/23456185/oklahoma-football-thread-brent-venables-era-jeff-lebby-offense-jackson-arnold-defense-recruiting The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos