ATP Finals: Rafael Nadal loses to Taylor Fritz in his opening match | ‘I need more matches to play at this level’ | tennis news





Rafael Nadal’s chances of finishing the year as No. 1 took a big blow with a straight-set loss to debutant Taylor Fritz in his opening game at the ATP Finals in Turin. Nadal started the event 1,000 points behind compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, who misses the tournament through injury but now needs to win the title to overtake him. His more immediate goal will be to level up in his second group stage match against Felix Auger-Aliassime after a failure-ridden performance in a 7-6 (7-3) 6-1 defeat to American Fritz. Image:

Nadal returns the ball to Fritz



The first set was of high quality, but Nadal, who also lost his opening match at the Paris Masters last week and hasn’t tasted a win since the third round of the US Open more than two months ago, fell badly in the second. It was a fine performance from Fritz, however, with the 25-year-old claiming a second win of the season over Nadal after also beating him in the final at Indian Wells in the spring. Nadal, who spent a lot of time at home with his newborn son, said: “I don’t think I got into the right positions in the first set. I think my serve worked well, then he hit the ball really strong. “I need more games to play at this kind of level, even if I practice well, much better than how I fight, no doubt. That’s normal. “It’s not the ideal tournament and probably part of the season to come back after a few months without being on the tour because you don’t have time to gain confidence. “I still have a chance in this tournament. But of course I’m not happy about the start. That first game was very important to me.” He then takes on Casper Ruud, the third seed, who played his best match since losing his second Grand Slam final of the year in New York and Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (7-4) and 6-4. defeated. The Canadian Auger-Aliassime earned its first visit to the season-ending event thanks to a run of 16 straight wins and three straight ATP Tour titles in October and early November. But in a game largely dominated by serving, he was unable to find the same form and a single break in the seventh game of the second set was enough for Ruud. Three British players participate in the doubles and two won on Sunday. Lloyd Glasspool and Finn Harri Heliovaara made an excellent debut, beating French Open champions Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer 7-5 7-6 (7-3). US Open winners Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram missed two match points in the second set against Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos, but won after a thrilling decisive tiebreak 6-3 6-7 (8-10) (10) -8) . Neal Skupski and Dutchman Wesley Koolhof, the frontrunners, will start their campaign against Australian Open champions Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis on Monday afternoon. Also on Monday, Novak Djokovic will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the evening, who also has a chance to overtake Alcaraz, while Russian duo Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev go head to head.

