Gophers sweep hoosiers on seniors day

The volleyball team No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers defeated the Indiana Hoosiers in three sets, 25-22, 25-9, 25-15 on Sunday afternoon at Maturi Pavilion.

With the win, the Gophers have won 11 of their last 13 games overall and have four more to play in 2022. They will complete their regular season Big Ten streak with road races at Penn State, Rutgers, Ohio State and Nebraska in the next two weeks.

Carter Booth led Minnesota with nine kills and four blocks while Taylor Landfair had eight murders. Rachel Kilkelly and CC McGraw paced the backcourt with 12 digs each on the day.

As a team, Minnesota (17-7, 12-4 Big Ten) batted .293 with 33kills, seven teamblocks, 43 digs and eight aces. Indiana (13-15, 6-10 Big Ten) hit .031 with 26 kills, two-team blocks, 36 digs and five aces.

Four players led Indiana with five kills.

Set up breakdown:

Set 1: Minnesota started red hot and scored the first five points of the game. The Gophers got an ace of Elise McGhie and a solo block from Carter Booth , leading to a timeout from Indiana. The Hoosiers would fight back, scoring four times right after the break to narrow the lead to one. The Gophers would rise 7-4 on an ace of Rachel Kilkelly before IU responded with consecutive points. The ‘U’ answered with an explosive 7-0 run and forced the Hoosiers into the second timeout of the set. Taylor Landfair had two aces and Booth had two kills in the run to put the home team at 14-6. A 5-1 run helped IU narrow the deficit to four on 15-11 before an IU service foul and a kill of Lauren Crow got it back to five on 17-12. The Hoosiers bounced back and got two kills, an ace and a block to get it back within one at 17-16, forcing a coach McCutcheon timeout. IU would tie it at 17 before a pair of offensive errors made it 19-17, Minnesota. The Hoosiers couldn’t get closer than two the rest of the way as the Gophers closed set one 25-22. Booth led the ‘U’ with four kills on set, while Crowl had two.

Set 2: Minnesota started strong again, scoring 10 of the first 15 before the Hoosiers called a timeout. Taylor Landfair scored her first kill of the game for Gophers’ eighth run from the set before Melani Shaffmaster and Carter Booth combined for a block and Booth counted another kill. The ‘U’ held up after the time-out and scored five of the next six to lead 15-6. Kilkelly had another ace while Booth and Jenna Wenaas posted murders. With the Gophers at nine, IU has had its final timeout. An offensive error by the Hoosiers ended a 9-1 Minnesota run. A few murders from Arica Davis and a block with her and Shaffmaster helped the home team rise 22-8 and take a commanding lead. Minnesota would finish it off in dominant fashion 25-9 to move up 2-0. Booth led the ‘U’ with three kills in the set, while Shaffmaster had seven assists and three blocks. The Gophers hit .185 compared to -.214 for IU.

Set 3: The two teams split the first six runs before a 4-0 Gophers run took the home team to 7-3. CC McGraw had two aces while Landfair had a kill in the run. The Gophers would go up 10-4 after another kill from Landfair and two from Wenaas before a 3-0 IU run cut the lead in half. Minnesota then exploded with a 7-1 run to take a 17-8 lead, forcing another Hoosiers timeout. Crowl had two kills, Landfair had three and McGhie scored an ace in the sprint. Minnesota got three more seniors late in the game and got kills from Ellie Husemann and Naya Gros s to rise 23-13. Minnesota would finish it off with a 25-15 win to complete the sweep.

NEXT ONE:Minnesota (17-7, 12-4 Big Ten) travels to No. 16 Penn State (21-6, 10-6 Big Ten) for a fight this Friday at 7:30 PM CT on BTN.

remarkable: