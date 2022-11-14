Sports
Gophers sweep hoosiers on seniors day
With the win, the Gophers have won 11 of their last 13 games overall and have four more to play in 2022. They will complete their regular season Big Ten streak with road races at Penn State, Rutgers, Ohio State and Nebraska in the next two weeks.
Carter Booth led Minnesota with nine kills and four blocks while Taylor Landfair had eight murders. Rachel Kilkelly and CC McGraw paced the backcourt with 12 digs each on the day.
As a team, Minnesota (17-7, 12-4 Big Ten) batted .293 with 33kills, seven teamblocks, 43 digs and eight aces. Indiana (13-15, 6-10 Big Ten) hit .031 with 26 kills, two-team blocks, 36 digs and five aces.
Four players led Indiana with five kills.
Set up breakdown:
Set 1: Minnesota started red hot and scored the first five points of the game. The Gophers got an ace of Elise McGhie and a solo block from Carter Booth, leading to a timeout from Indiana. The Hoosiers would fight back, scoring four times right after the break to narrow the lead to one. The Gophers would rise 7-4 on an ace of Rachel Kilkelly before IU responded with consecutive points. The ‘U’ answered with an explosive 7-0 run and forced the Hoosiers into the second timeout of the set. Taylor Landfair had two aces and Booth had two kills in the run to put the home team at 14-6. A 5-1 run helped IU narrow the deficit to four on 15-11 before an IU service foul and a kill of Lauren Crowgot it back to five on 17-12. The Hoosiers bounced back and got two kills, an ace and a block to get it back within one at 17-16, forcing a coach McCutcheon timeout. IU would tie it at 17 before a pair of offensive errors made it 19-17, Minnesota. The Hoosiers couldn’t get closer than two the rest of the way as the Gophers closed set one 25-22. Booth led the ‘U’ with four kills on set, while Crowl had two.
Set 2: Minnesota started strong again, scoring 10 of the first 15 before the Hoosiers called a timeout. Taylor Landfair scored her first kill of the game for Gophers’ eighth run from the set before Melani Shaffmaster and Carter Booth combined for a block and Booth counted another kill. The ‘U’ held up after the time-out and scored five of the next six to lead 15-6. Kilkelly had another ace while Booth and Jenna Wenaas posted murders. With the Gophers at nine, IU has had its final timeout. An offensive error by the Hoosiers ended a 9-1 Minnesota run. A few murders from Arica Davis and a block with her and Shaffmaster helped the home team rise 22-8 and take a commanding lead. Minnesota would finish it off in dominant fashion 25-9 to move up 2-0. Booth led the ‘U’ with three kills in the set, while Shaffmaster had seven assists and three blocks. The Gophers hit .185 compared to -.214 for IU.
Set 3: The two teams split the first six runs before a 4-0 Gophers run took the home team to 7-3. CC McGraw had two aces while Landfair had a kill in the run. The Gophers would go up 10-4 after another kill from Landfair and two from Wenaas before a 3-0 IU run cut the lead in half. Minnesota then exploded with a 7-1 run to take a 17-8 lead, forcing another Hoosiers timeout. Crowl had two kills, Landfair had three and McGhie scored an ace in the sprint. Minnesota got three more seniors late in the game and got kills from Ellie Husemann and Naya Gross to rise 23-13. Minnesota would finish it off with a 25-15 win to complete the sweep.
NEXT ONE:Minnesota (17-7, 12-4 Big Ten) travels to No. 16 Penn State (21-6, 10-6 Big Ten) for a fight this Friday at 7:30 PM CT on BTN.
remarkable:
-Minnesota goes to 61-16 all-time vs. Indiana, including a 15-1 point under Hugh.
– Sunday was Coach McCutcheon’s last home game as coach in Minnesota. The Gophers have a very good chance of hosting the first and second rounds at the December 1-3 NCAA tournament.
–CC McGraw (12) made her 100th career 10+ digs, including her 15th this season. She is now up to 1,833 for her career, just 37 behind Dalianliz Rosado for the No. 3 spot in Minnesota laurels.
–Taylor Landfair(8) had broken her run of 23 consecutive double-digit matches.
–Carter Booth had nine kills, her eighth straight game with seven or more.
–Rachel Kilkelly counted 12 excavations, its sixth 10+ excavation competition of 2022 and fifth consecutive.
-Kilkelly, McGraw, McGhie and Landfair all had multiple aces.
-The Gophers only kept Indianato .031hitting, the worst season for a Minnesota opponent, surpassing Friday’s .043 by Maryland.
-Minnesota improved to 12-0 this season when he won the first two sets.
|
Sources
2/ https://gophersports.com/news/2022/11/13/volleyball-minnesota-indiana-recap
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Gophers sweep hoosiers on seniors day
- UK warns of budget pain this week
- Imran Khan believes pacemaker injury was a turning point in T20 WC final
- Chicago high school hockey team bus hit by suspected drunk driver in tractor trailer; 16 students injured
- Anthony Albanese confirms bilateral meeting with Chinese Xi Jinping
- LSU-Shreveport Men’s Football Conference Tournament Champions Crowned
- ATP Finals: Rafael Nadal loses to Taylor Fritz in his opening match | ‘I need more matches to play at this level’ | tennis news
- PTI moves Supreme Court on FIR of attack on Imran Khan
- FACT SHEET: Strengthening the U.S.-Indonesia Strategic Partnership
- Kim Kardashian flaunts her slim figure in a figure-hugging pink dress at a gala after the star sparked concerns over major weight loss
- Oklahoma Football Sound-Off Thread: Year 1 of the Brent Venables Era
- 4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Amritsar in Punjab