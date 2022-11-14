Sports
T20 World Cup Final 2022, Cricket Scores, England vs Pakistan, Result, Wickets, Ben Stokes, Highlights
England have lifted their second men’s T20 World Cup title, recovering from an almighty fear at the MCG of winning over Pakistan by five wickets.
Despite bleak Melbourne forecasts suggesting the need for a reserve day, rain failed to materialize at the MCG, where Pakistan was asked to bat first, placing 8-137.
The low total suddenly seemed much bigger as Pakistan rushed Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi to take three wickets in the power play, keeping the pressure on England’s batters in the middle overs.
It’s cracking time at the T20 World Cup and you can watch every match live and in-game ad-free on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >
THAT’S THE FINAL: The sliding door moment that rocked the World Cup final
England dropped to 3-49 and were only 4-97 after 15.1 overs, with 41 runs from 29 balls needed.
But that was when the speedy Afridi left the field with an injury and spinner Iftikhar Ahmed had to bowl his spare.
Ben Stokes (52 not out) and Moeen Ali (19) then used their experience and cool heads to lead England to 5-138 with six balls left, culminating in a riveting tournament spanning 45 matches over almost a month.
It marked a redemption moment for Stokes, who has borne the wait to blow the 2016 T20 World Cup final for England into the final.
Speaking of Stokes, Ian Smith said in comment: An astonishing feat of mental strength like nothing else. It was not his smoothest performance.
The win added to the 50-over title England won in 2019, building on the legacy of former captain Eoin Morgan, who retired this year after turning the team into a white-ball juggernaut.
It was England’s second T20 crown after tasting success in 2010, joining the West Indies as the only two-time winner since the tournaments began in 2007.
Rashid takes screamer in Finale! | 00:34
The game was billed as a showdown between Pakistan’s attack and England’s top order, with Shaheen Afridi throwing danger man Alex Hales in the first over of the run chase.
But that only fueled Buttler, who broke two of Naseem Shah’s borders. Phil Salt, who replaced the injured Dawid Malan, didn’t last, making just 10 before drawing Haris Rauf to Iftikhar Ahmed. Wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan on 26 from 17 balls.
The runs dried up and Harry Brook needed treatment for a blow to his elbow, but he continued as they reached 77-3 halfway through the innings, compared to Pakistan’s 68-2.
Brook came undone on 20 against Shadab Khan’s spin, hollowing out at Afridi as he tried to get the scoreboard moving.
It amounted to 41 runs in the last five overs.
Stokes eased the pressure with a four and a six on Ahmed and there was no stopping the English all-rounder hitting the winning runs.
– Rashid strikes –
While the predicted rain stays away, England produced disciplined and frugal bowling to thwart 2009 champions Pakistan, with Shan Masoods 38 the highest.
Stokes got the new ball after England won the toss and opted to field, with Pakistan being lucky enough to survive the over intact, as opener Rizwan ran out as he sought a risky single.
Rizwan and Babar Azam shared a century-long partnership in their semi-final against New Zealand, but there would be no other big tie, with Rizwan dragging a delivery from Curran to his stumps at 15.
Rashid’s introduction shortly after the six-over power play garnered an immediate reward with Mohammad Haris (8) attacking him on his first pass, only to air a simple catch for Stokes.
Masood started swinging the bat in the bottom of the innings, hitting a four and six off Liam Livingstone.
But again Rashid got the breakthrough and pulled a dive catch from his own bowling to claim the vital wicket of Azam, whose 32 came from 28 balls.
Ahmed lasted only six balls before Masood and Shadab Khan (20) fell in the space of two runs, while Curran and Chris Jordan kept Pakistan’s hopes of a late flurry.
HUGE AUSSIAN COMPLAINT IF MAXWELL BREAKS HIS LEG IN EXTRAORDINARY INJURY DURING BIRTHDAY PARTY
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/t20-world-cup-2021/t20-world-cup-final-2022-england-vs-pakistan-live-updates-score-blog-weather-report-rain-forecast-final-teams-preview/news-story/a579f89e42662d7259adacfa66b2f4ef
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- T20 World Cup Final 2022, Cricket Scores, England vs Pakistan, Result, Wickets, Ben Stokes, Highlights
- Northeast Ohio schools fear flu epidemic after first childhood flu death
- Macau in spotlight amid US inspections of China-based audits
- World Diabetes Day: From cold drinks to white rice, 5 foods people with diabetes should avoid
- Taylor Swift Sparkles in Sheer Dress to Win Four Awards on First MTV EMA Red Carpet in a Decade
- Matt Hancock: the ex-Minister of Health mixes the camp of the jungle
- Weight-loss surgery helps obese teens, but many still fail
- Gophers sweep hoosiers on seniors day
- UK warns of budget pain this week
- Imran Khan believes pacemaker injury was a turning point in T20 WC final
- Chicago high school hockey team bus hit by suspected drunk driver in tractor trailer; 16 students injured
- Anthony Albanese confirms bilateral meeting with Chinese Xi Jinping