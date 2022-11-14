T20 World Cup Final 2022, Cricket Scores, England vs Pakistan, Result, Wickets, Ben Stokes, Highlights

England have lifted their second men’s T20 World Cup title, recovering from an almighty fear at the MCG of winning over Pakistan by five wickets.

Despite bleak Melbourne forecasts suggesting the need for a reserve day, rain failed to materialize at the MCG, where Pakistan was asked to bat first, placing 8-137.

The low total suddenly seemed much bigger as Pakistan rushed Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi to take three wickets in the power play, keeping the pressure on England’s batters in the middle overs.

It’s cracking time at the T20 World Cup and you can watch every match live and in-game ad-free on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >

THAT’S THE FINAL: The sliding door moment that rocked the World Cup final

England dropped to 3-49 and were only 4-97 after 15.1 overs, with 41 runs from 29 balls needed.

But that was when the speedy Afridi left the field with an injury and spinner Iftikhar Ahmed had to bowl his spare.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> England’s Ben Stokes can add one more clutch performance to his list. Source: AFP

Ben Stokes (52 not out) and Moeen Ali (19) then used their experience and cool heads to lead England to 5-138 with six balls left, culminating in a riveting tournament spanning 45 matches over almost a month.

It marked a redemption moment for Stokes, who has borne the wait to blow the 2016 T20 World Cup final for England into the final.

Speaking of Stokes, Ian Smith said in comment: An astonishing feat of mental strength like nothing else. It was not his smoothest performance.

The win added to the 50-over title England won in 2019, building on the legacy of former captain Eoin Morgan, who retired this year after turning the team into a white-ball juggernaut.

It was England’s second T20 crown after tasting success in 2010, joining the West Indies as the only two-time winner since the tournaments began in 2007.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Rashid takes screamer in Finale! | 00:34

The game was billed as a showdown between Pakistan’s attack and England’s top order, with Shaheen Afridi throwing danger man Alex Hales in the first over of the run chase.

But that only fueled Buttler, who broke two of Naseem Shah’s borders. Phil Salt, who replaced the injured Dawid Malan, didn’t last, making just 10 before drawing Haris Rauf to Iftikhar Ahmed. Wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan on 26 from 17 balls.

The runs dried up and Harry Brook needed treatment for a blow to his elbow, but he continued as they reached 77-3 halfway through the innings, compared to Pakistan’s 68-2.

Brook came undone on 20 against Shadab Khan’s spin, hollowing out at Afridi as he tried to get the scoreboard moving.

It amounted to 41 runs in the last five overs.

Stokes eased the pressure with a four and a six on Ahmed and there was no stopping the English all-rounder hitting the winning runs.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> England’s Sam Curran was named player of the final and the tournament. Source: AFP

– Rashid strikes –

While the predicted rain stays away, England produced disciplined and frugal bowling to thwart 2009 champions Pakistan, with Shan Masoods 38 the highest.

Stokes got the new ball after England won the toss and opted to field, with Pakistan being lucky enough to survive the over intact, as opener Rizwan ran out as he sought a risky single.

Rizwan and Babar Azam shared a century-long partnership in their semi-final against New Zealand, but there would be no other big tie, with Rizwan dragging a delivery from Curran to his stumps at 15.

Rashid’s introduction shortly after the six-over power play garnered an immediate reward with Mohammad Haris (8) attacking him on his first pass, only to air a simple catch for Stokes.

Masood started swinging the bat in the bottom of the innings, hitting a four and six off Liam Livingstone.

But again Rashid got the breakthrough and pulled a dive catch from his own bowling to claim the vital wicket of Azam, whose 32 came from 28 balls.

Ahmed lasted only six balls before Masood and Shadab Khan (20) fell in the space of two runs, while Curran and Chris Jordan kept Pakistan’s hopes of a late flurry.

HUGE AUSSIAN COMPLAINT IF MAXWELL BREAKS HIS LEG IN EXTRAORDINARY INJURY DURING BIRTHDAY PARTY