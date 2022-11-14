College football rankings: Big Ten stays on track, Pac-12 hit by turmoil

RJ Young FOX Sports College football analyst

Ohio State ripped Indiana apart without two of its best players on the field in running back TreVeyon Henderson and widespread Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The Buckeyes played just over half of the football with just one purse that declined after Miyan Williams was forced out of the game. However, the Buckeyes defense caught nearly as many sacks from Indiana quarterbacks (five) as points allowed in the third quarter (seven).

Meanwhile, the Michigan Wolverines have been working hard to convince everyone outside of Columbus, Ohio that they can repeat themselves as Big Ten champions. Blake Corum put in another monster day with 28 rushes for 168 yards and a TD as the Michigan defense gave up just three runs in a win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Now all eyes are on Ohio State and Michigan as both remain on track to meet undefeated for the first time in 16 years on November 26.

In the Pac-12, meanwhile, things turned upside down on Saturday when two teams with inside tracks to the Oregon and UCLA conference championship game both lost at home.

1. Georgia (10-0)

Defeated Mississippi state, 45-19

The defending national champions played as it was. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett defeated one of the most prolific passers in league history in Will Rogers, completing 25-of-37 for 289 yards and three TDs, with two INTs. Rogers completed 29-of-51 for 261 with a TD.

2. Ohio State (10-0)

Defeated Indiana, 56-14

The Buckeyes acted like a CFP team. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud threw 297 yards with five TDs in a win where TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were unavailable, and running Miyan Williams was knocked out with an injury in the first half.

Williams rushed for 147 yards and TD on just 15 carries. The full strength Buckeyes would prove to be a handful for the Wolverines.

3. Michigan (10-0)

Defeated Nebraska, 34-3

With the win, the Wolverines moved a week closer to an undefeated showdown against the Buckeyes for Big Ten East supremacy. If the Buckeyes and Wolverines stay perfect until Week 12, it will be the first time since 2006 that they have both started their matchup undefeated.

4. TCU (10-0)

Defeated Texas, 17-10

The Horned Frogs responded to being a seven-point underdog to the Longhorns by holding the UT offense without a TD and frustrating former No. 1 overall recruit and Ohio State quarterback transfer Quinn Ewers. Ewers finished just 17 of 39 for 171 yards, while 1,000-yard running back Bijan Robinson ran the ball just 12 times for 29 yards.

The Horned Frogs secured a spot in the Big 12 title game and are three wins away from playing in the CFP.

5.Tennessee (9-1)

Defeated Missouri, 66-24

On Senior Day, the Volunteers shook off their loss to the defending National Champions with a school-record 724 yards in a Tigers dismantling.

6. USC (9-1)

Defeated Colorado, 55-17

The win came at the cost of turning back Travis Dye, who was the Trojans’ most consistent offensive performer, unnamed Caleb Williams. His lower leg injury will force him to miss the rest of the season and Stanford’s jump brings Austin Jones to the back position for a Pac-12 showdown against the UCLA Bruins.

7. LSU (8-2)

Defeated Arkansas, 13-10

Behind one of the best defensive performances of any player this season, Harold Perkins (four sacks, two forced fumbles, a one pass breakup) and the Bayou Bengals came one step closer to securing the SEC West title in Brian Kelly’s first season in Baton Rouge.

8.Alabama (8-2)

Defeated Ole Miss, 30-24

The Tide fought back twice from a double digit deficit to beat Ole Miss. Alabama shows the strength of the SEC as it is only the fourth best team in the conference but is in the top 10 in this ranking.

9. North Carolina (9-1)

Defeated Wake Forest, 36-34

The win secures UNC’s spot in the ACC Championship Game with a New Years Six bowl appearance on the line. Drake Maye continued his hunt for an invitation to a Heisman ceremony with another outstanding performance.

Maye was good for 519 yards through the air and four total TDs in the win.

10. Oregon (8-2)

Lost to Washington, 37-34

Dan Lanning made the curious decision to go for fourth and 1 with 1:34 left to play on the Oregon 34-yard line in a 34-34 game and with his backup quarterback behind center. Running back Noah Whittington slipped and fell into the backfield, giving the Washington Huskies a chance to kick the winning field goal, ruining the Ducks CFP chances.

11.Clemson (9-1)

Defeated Louisville, 31-16

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei got back on track with a total of 217 yards and two total TDs in their quest to keep pace with North Carolina as the top two teams in the ACC. Like the Tar Heels, the Tigers have secured a spot in the conference title game.

12. UCLA (8-2)

Lost to Arizona, 34-28

Zach Charbonnet’s huge game 23 carries for 182 yards and three touchdowns was all for nothing because the Bruins couldn’t slow the Wildcats down.

13. Penn State (8-2)

Defeated Maryland, 30-0

With the win, Penn State kept its Rose Bowl hopes alive. Freshman phenom Nick Singleton rushed for 122 yards with two TDs, but the highlight of the game was Nittany Lions coach James Franklin pumping 15 pushups on the sidelines after receiving an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

14. be Miss (8-2)

Lost to Alabama, 30-24

The Rebels have lost just two games this season. This one marked the double: The SEC West champions in 2021 and 2022 are the only teams to beat the Rebels this season.

15. Utah (8-2)

Defeated Stanford, 42-7

Don’t look now, but the Utes have taken four consecutive wins, topping just 44 points in their last three games.

16. Washington (8-2)

Defeated Oregon, 37-34

After giving up nearly 600 yards of offense and rushing more than 300 yards to Oregon, the Husky defense came out big in fourth with a stop at the UO 34-yard line. Peyton Henry kicked the game winner from 43 yards to take the win.

17. Central Florida (8-2)

Defeated Tulane, 38-31

UCF took the opportunity to jump into position to earn the big spot for a New Year’s Six Bowl appearance in the Cotton Bowl, provided the Knights can win the American Athletic Conference title.

18. our lady (7-3)

Defeated Navy, 35-32

Drew Pyne completed 17 of 21 passes for 269 pass yards with a total of five TDs in the win, but the game of the game came on an underthrowed pass from Pyne pinning wideout Braden Lenzy to a Navy DBs back to make a notable catch to complete.

19. Kansas state (7-3)

Defeated Baylor, 31-3

The Wildcats held BU scoreless in the second half. Super-sub Will Howard again came off the bench and completed 19 of 27 passes for 196 yards and three TDs to lead K-State to lone second in a packed race for the last spot in the Big 12 Championship Game.

20. duke (7-3)

Defeated Virginia Tech, 24-7

Mike Elko may win ACC Coach of the Year for what he was able to do at Duke in Year 1 seven wins two weeks before Thanksgiving on a program that hasn’t won seven in a season since 2018 and still only its second season with 10 wins can achieve in school history.

21. State of Florida (7-3)

Defeated Syracuse, 38-3

FSU quarterback Jordan Travis and running back Trey Benson drove the Noles past the Orangemen. For Benson, he recorded his third 100-yard rushing performance in a row and fourth of the season, while Travis threw three TD passes.

22. Minnesota (7-3)

Defeated northwest, 31-3

The Gophers again drove Mohamed Ibrahim back to a decisive victory. Ibrahim had 178 rushing yards and three TDs on 36 carries against the Wildcats. Hes amassed 1,083 striker yards this season. Ibrahim has rushed at least 100 yards in every game he has played since October 24, 2020, an 18-game streak.

23. Coastal Carolina (9-1)

Defeated Southern Miss, 26-23

Playing starless quarterback Grayson McCall, the Chanticleers managed a bold win against Golden Eagles to take the Sun Belt East Division title and keep themselves on the hunt for that coveted Group of 5 large-scale bid for the Cotton Bowl .

24. Tulane (8-2)

Lost to UCF, 38-31

The loss is a blow to the aspirations of the Green Waves NY6 bowl and means Tulane fell with Cincinnati and UCF in a three-way tie for first place in the American. And UCF holds the tiebreaker over Cincy and Tulane.

However, Tulane and Cincy end the regular season against each other and the winner of that match gets a second chance to beat UCF.

25. Troy (8-2)

Defeated Army, 10-9

The Trojans have won seven in a row, losing to AppalachianState beating Texas A&M on the road and a top-25 Ole Miss squad. With two games left to play, they can win the Sun Belt West Division next Saturday with a win against Louisiana-Monroe to set up a glorious Sun Belt title game against the Chants in December.

