results, tennis news, Taylor Fritz beats Rafael Nadal, reaction, round robin





Rafael Nadal got off to a disastrous start to his attempt to win the ATP Finals for the first time after crashing into a 7-6 (7/3), 6-1 defeat to Taylor Fritz. The year-end final is the only major trophy missing from Tennis icon Nadal’s palmares, but his straight-set loss means he will struggle to escape the round-robin stage. Realistically, the 36-year-old must win both of his remaining matches against Green Group opponents Casper Ruud and Felix Auger-Alissime to reach the semi-finals. Fritz is in the final for the first time in his career after replacing injured world number one Carlos Alcaraz and giving Nadal a great time playing aggressive tennis. Watch Tennis Live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. Live coverage of ATP + WTA Tour tournaments, including every final match. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Taylor Fritz plays a forehand shot during the round robin match against Rafael Nadal. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images I did well, protected my serve, held my serve and I did very well in the tiebreak, said Fritz on the track. Once I got through that, I just wanted to do the same thing I did in the second set, protect my serve and take advantage of breakpoints when I got them. Ruud was also a straight-set winner of Auger-Alissime, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, in the day’s other singles match. the Norwegian sits behind Fritz in the standings and the top two in each group advance to the semi-finals. The world number four came through an uninspiring encounter in one hour and 51 minutes after claiming his only chance to break Canada’s Auger-Alissimes service in game seven of the second set. This season, Roland Garros and US Open finalist served the rest of the set to claim victory.

