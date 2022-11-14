Sports
St. Ignatius College Prep Holds Special Mass for 16 Hockey Players Injured in Warsaw, Indiana Bus Crash
CHICAGO (WLS) — St. Ignatius College Prep will hold a special mass Monday after 16 student hockey players were injured, some seriously, in a bus crash in Indiana.
The crash happened Saturday night in Warsaw, in the north-central part of the state.
Sixteen St. Ignatius College Prep students were seriously injured Saturday night after a semi-truck in Warsaw, Indiana, collided with their bus and overturned. Warsaw is about 80 kilometers south of South Bend. According to the police, the truck was flown out of the bend at too high a speed around 8 p.m
Twenty-three student athletes from the St. Ignatius junior varsity boys’ hockey team and two coaches were on board. At least one student was ejected.
The team was heading to a hotel after dinner after participating in a tournament earlier in the day.
“At this point, prayer is the most important thing,” said John Chandler, president of St. Ignatius College Prep. “We had 16 students who were injured, five were hospitalized. At this point, they will all be healthy again, but some for much longer than others.”
Police believe alcohol was a factor.
Warsaw police said officers detected a strong smell of alcohol from the 58-year-old truck driver who they believe had failed a field sobriety test. He now faces possible charges.
“We are grateful for the respect for the privacy of those families and also sincerely ask for prayers,” Chandler said. “Many people in our community have been reaching out and asking, ‘What can we do?’ And that is the great gift of the St. Ignatius Community.”
Meanwhile, a parent of St. Ignatius, who has also handled numerous negligence cases as a lawyer, offers legal advice and guidance to the families.
A parent of St. Ignatius does what she can to help. Not only is she a mother of two St. Ignatius students, but she’s also a lawyer who has handled numerous cases of trucking negligence, served as a senate for the “Move Over Task Force” and testified before the House for stricter truck laws
Elizabeth Kaveny now offers free legal advice and counseling to affected families.
“It was just panic, just panic,” Kaveny said. “What should I do? How do I fix this?”
With her two worlds colliding, she knew she could and should be of service.
“They’re going to have to go through a whole criminal lawsuit in another state and some of them will be considering a civil suit in this state or in Indiana. So a lot of them will struggle with, what do you want to do next,” she said. “I’ve already talked to a few families who just wanted to cry with me and they just said they didn’t know what they needed, they didn’t even have any questions yet, but they just wanted to cry and tell me what it was. I just said : ‘I know, I know. It’s going to be alright, it’s going to be alright, you’re going to be alright.'”
The school told ABC7 that some families have since returned to Chicago, while others may have to stay there for a while as the badly injured students are recovering in the hospital.
Meanwhile, that mass will be held at 3:30 PM. because many of those students continue to recover.
