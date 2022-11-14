Sports
Braun hits buzzer knocker to take down Lehigh 101-99
“Yeah, it felt good,” Braun said of her post-win shot. “At first I thought it was going to hit the inside of the rim. Suddenly I turn around and everyone is running towards me and the place was just loud. It was a really cool feeling.”
“That game is actually a game we used two weeks ago to win a scrimmage in training,” head coach Lindsay Whalen said. “It’s a play I’ve played 50 times that Cheryl signed. [Mara] read that bottom player in their zone, they stayed in zone, and she just found a hole and made a great read.”
Braun finished the game 12-of-26 from the field, including 5-of-13 from a three-point range. fellow freshman Amaya Battle was next closest with 17 off the bench at 8-of-18 and added nine rebounds and a pair of assists. Alanna ‘Rose’ Micheaux recorded her second double in a row with 13 points and 10 rebounds, giving the Gophers 26 offensive rebounds of their own. Katie Borowicz and Mallory Heyerboth scored 12 in the win with Borowicz chopping five steals and adding four assists.
The game started with the first four points to the Maroon and Gold, but Lehigh held out and took an early 17-10 lead at the first media timeout by shooting 7-of-10 from the floor. Minnesota remained aggressive early on, hitting the bonus 5:56 in the game with Micheaux finishing a 7-2 run with an and one late in the quarter.
Minnesota came in second 25-20 and continued to take the lead, then reduced it to 42-39 after 20 minutes of action. The Minnesota defense stepped up early in the second and held the Mountain Hawks to 1-of-6 to start the frame. Braun’s night started to get special in the second quarter, scoring eight runs, including a couple of triples. Braun, combined with a Maggie Czinano duece, gave Minnesota a 32-31 lead before Lehigh regained the lead at the half.
Braun continued her offensive charge in the third, scoring 14 points in the frame at 6-of-11. Minnesota’s 12-2 run in the third regained the lead for the host Gophers at 56-54, but Lehigh returned with a 10-5 run to lead 71-65 and lead 75-69 into the last 10 minutes.
The fourth quarter was a wild back-and-forth between the two programs with five lead changes in the final 1:15 of the game. The final 85 seconds started with Braun hitting two free throws to take a 95-94 lead to finish a 9-2 run for the Gophers. Mackenzie Kramer, who finished with a team-high 26 for the Mountain Hawks, hit a big step back jumper with 1:04 left to take the lead back.
After three failed chances to reclaim the lead, Minnesota was forced to commit an error with 26 seconds left, with Lehigh going 1-of-2 and giving it a two-by-two lead. The next possession left Czinano with an offensive backboard and earned a trip to the foul line with 17 seconds left. She split the journey and the Gophers followed with one. Rather than make a mistake on the catch, Borowicz allowed Lehigh to dribble half way before taking her fifth steal of the evening and returning the other way for a one-point lead with eight seconds left.
Lehigh called time out and advanced the ball where Kramer hit another shot, this time blurring a turnaround from straight going off the glass and with 1.7 seconds left. Matching Lehigh’s timeout and progress, Minnesota put the ball in Battle’s hands before tossing it to the side wing where Braun hit her game-winning shot at the buzzer.
Before the game, Minnesota scored 37-of-96 (.385) field goals, and the Gophers got 17 assists on those 37 field goals. After Kramer’s 26, the Mountain Hawks got 25 from Frannie Hottinger and 14 from Meghan O’Brien and Kaylee Van Eps.
Minnesota returns to court on Thursday, Nov. 17 for their first road test against the state of North Dakota. Tip will be on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. and can be heard on KFAN+.
For more information on the Gophers, keep coming back with GopherSports.com. Keep up with the University of Minnesota women’s basketball on Twitter and Instagram (@GopherWBB) and on Facebook so you don’t miss any content during the 2022-2023 season.
GAME NOTES:Minnesota’s 10-point comeback was the longest for the team since a 12-point comeback in 2019-20…the school records both set in 1978 against Simpson and Minnesota State…Gophers’ 26 offensive rebounds stand in 10th place in school history… Minnesota got 75 out of 101 points from the freshman team… Between Lehigh and Minnesota, 171 out of 200 points on Sunday were Minnesota residents… the last time the Gophers won a last second shot against Ohio State on Feb. 24, 2016, when Carlie Wagner hit a jumper with 0.8 seconds left in overtime to win 90-88.
