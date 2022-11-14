It’s time for Indian cricket to bet on horses for courses

India started the tournament with a spectacular victory over Pakistan. Twenty-eight runs were needed on eight balls, and Virat Kohli delivered, with some truly extraordinary batting and quicksilver thoughts that called for a no-ball even as he lifted the ball for a six, and three runs after the free ball punched his. hit. But the general ecstasy over Kohlis’ achievement has caused us to overlook certain issues.

That knock was unrepeatable and unique. Still, a sober analysis would conclude that Kohli waited far too long to carry out the deadly attack. A single mistake by him in those final minutes would have cost India Mahendra Singh Dhonis’ matcha replay in the semi-final against New Zealand in the 2019 50-over World Cup. The asking price rose above 15 with two overs to go, while Sourav Ganguly kept assuring us in the commentary box that there was hope for India as long as Dhoni was around. But then Dhoni was exhausted. The last attack never happened.

Here are some questions. First, the power play of the first six overs of an innings when only two fielders are allowed to go outside the 30-yard circle is critical for the batting to achieve initial momentum, but is India using it well? In the power plays of this T20 tournament, India’s success rate was better than just one team in UAE. In Thursday’s game against England, India was 38 for one at the end of six overs, while England, chasing, scored 63 without a loss.

India’s strategy seems to have been to get off to a steady start rather than a flying one. But that’s not how it works in T20 cricket. New Zealand changed 50-over cricket forever during the 1991-92 World Cup when opener Mark Greatbatch started to hiccup the ball in the first overs when there were restrictions on the pitch. Once it was done, it seemed such an obvious move, as the cricket lawmakers had imposed these field restrictions to give the batting side an advantage. But in the T20 Word Cup, India seemed stuck in the pre-Greatbatch era.

Two, it’s pretty obvious Kohli was told to take some time to settle in and then play through the teams innings. But the concept of a leaf anchor batter doesn’t make sense in T20 cricket. If this long range batter makes 12 runs on 11 balls and then retires, as Kohli did against South Africa, he lowered the teams hitting percentage and put extra pressure on the batters lower in the order, forcing them to take more risks . India lost that match. The story was repeated in the semi-final, when Kohli was out for 50 out of 40 balls.

Three, why is Suryakumar Yadav, number 1 in the world in T20s, number 4? Shouldn’t our best hitter get the maximum possible time on the crease? Instead, we’ve almost always seen Yadav walk in after power play is over, with our strike rate around a slow six. In its current form, the man seems to be able to walk on water most days. So why are we limiting him to a smaller more than we can give him access to?

These and many other questions are subsets of a broader question. T20 cricket is evolving fast, but do the Indian teams think they are adapting at an adequate pace?

The format is brutal, the game is always on a cliff. Every dot ball counts and one 17 run left can turn the game upside down. There are only 20 overs and the ball stays fresh for the entire innings. Perhaps the best strategy is what England have followed since Brendan McCullum took over as coach: run to the ground and keep sprinting, without worrying about tripping.

A comment from England captain Jos Buttler in the India semi-final press conference was revealing. When asked what he thought a par score could be, because gamepar score is a term that is talked about and discussed a lot in the media and comment boxes, Buttler replied: We are not interested in a par score. We’re only interested in a winning score.” The idea of ​​the par score is inherently limiting: a team hitting first thinking it should get at least 150, or the bowling team betting it has a good chance of winning if the rival team scores less than say 140. no horizon you just go out there and give your best, bat and come with relentless aggression If you lose there is always another day but the strategy doesn’t change.

The Indian team management should insist that the top three batters don’t have to worry about their wickets and try to score eight runs plus per over from the start. A message should be sent to senior batters that they cannot take their place on the team for granted and must score with a minimum strike rate of 140, even if that means living dangerously.

Suryakumar Yadav should be promoted in the order. It makes no sense that he always fights against the clock when he comes in to bat. How about making Hardik Pandya Indias T20 captain? Aggressive by nature, he won the last Indian Premier League in his first season as captain with a team that played its first IPL on a much lower budget than most other teams.

In this T20 World Cup, India played some outdated cricket. It’s time to look at the specific requirements of each of the three formatsTests, 50-over and T20, and select horses for courses: the right strategies and players, that is, for this.

Sandipan Deb is a former editor of Financial Express and founding editor of the magazines Open and Swarajya