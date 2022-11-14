Sports
2022 DIII Football Championship: Results, Schedule, Updates
21:59, November 13, 2022
NCAA Division III Football Commission Selects Championship Field
INDIANAPOLIS The NCAA Division III Football Committee today announced the field of 32 teams for the 2022 NCAA Division III Football Championship. The committee selected teams based on conference results and competition within an institution’s respective grading region.
Twenty-seven conferences were automatically assigned qualifying berths. The remaining five berths were awarded to automatic qualifying conference teams that did not win an automatic berth.
MORE: Click or tap here for the full 2022 DIII Football Championship release
The first round of the championship will be played on November 19 at the campus of the host institution or other location approved by the football committee. The Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, the national championship game, will be played on Friday, December 16 at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. The match will be broadcast live on ESPNU at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.
In the 2021 Championship, Mary Hardin-Baylor defeated North Central 57-24.
BRACKET: Click or tap here for the full 2022 DIII football bracket
01:21, 12 Nov 2022
How to watch the DIII football selection show
The 2022 DIII football selection show is Sunday, November 13 at 5 p.m. Eton NCAA.com. Soon after, we’ll have the official bracket for the 2022 DIII football championship. This will be the 49th year of the crowning of an NCAA champion for the sport. Here’s how to watch the selection show.
When: Sunday, November 13 at 5 p.m. ET
Where:Live here on NCAA.com
The 2022 championship field will consist of 32 teams and the tournament will run from November 19 to December 16. The DIII National Football Championship will be held at the Navy Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, and broadcast on ESPNU at 7 p.m. ET.
01.20 am, 12 November 2022
DIII football championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|SECOND PLACE
|SITE
|2021
|Mary Hardin Baylor
|Pete Fredenburg
|57-24
|North Central
|Canton, Ohio
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2019
|North Central
|Jeff Thorne
|41-14
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Shenandoah, Texas
|2018
|Mary Hardin Baylor
|Pete Fredenburg
|24-16
|Mount Union
|Shenandoah, Texas
|2017
|Mount Union
|Vince Kehres
|12-0
|Mary Hardin Baylor
|Salem, Va.
|2016
|Mary Hardin Baylor
|Pete Fredenburg
|10-7
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Salem, Va.
|2015
|Mount Union
|Vince Kehres
|49-35
|St Thomas (Min.)
|Salem, Va.
|2014
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leopold
|43-34
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2013
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leopold
|52-14
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2012
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|28-10
|St Thomas (Min.)
|Salem, Va.
|2011
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leopold
|13-10
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2010
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leopold
|31-21
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2009
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leopold
|38-28
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2008
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|31-26
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Salem, Va.
|2007
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leopold
|31-21
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2006
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|35-16
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Salem, Va.
|2005
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|35-28
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Salem, Va.
|2004
|Linfield
|Jay Locey
|28-21
|Mary Hardin Baylor
|Salem, Va.
|2003
|St. John’s (Min.)
|John Gagliardic
|24-6
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2002
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|48-7
|Trinity (Texas)
|Salem, Va.
|2001
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|30-27
|Brugwater (Va.)
|Salem, Va.
|2000
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|10-7
|St. John’s (Min.)
|Salem, Va.
|1999
|Pacific Lutheran
|frosty western
|42-13
|rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1998
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|44-24
|rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1997
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|61-12
|Lycoming
|Salem, Va.
|1996
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|56-24
|rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1995
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Roger Harring
|36-7
|rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1994
|Albion
|Pete Schmidt
|38-15
|Washington and Jefferson
|Salem, Va.
|1993
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|34-24
|rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1992
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Roger Harring
|16-12
|Washington and Jefferson
|Bradenton, Florida.
|1991
|Ithaca
|Jim Butterfield
|34-20
|Dayton
|Bradenton, Florida.
|1990
|Allegheny
|Ken O’Keefe
|21-14
|Lycoming
|Bradenton, Florida.
|1989
|Dayton
|Mike Kelly
|17-7
|Union (NY)
|Phoenix City, Alaska.
|1988
|Ithaca
|Jim Butterfield
|39-24
|Central (Iowa)
|Phoenix City, Alaska.
|1987
|Wagner
|Walks Hameline
|19-3
|Dayton
|Phoenix City, Alaska.
|1986
|Augustana (img.)
|Bob Reade
|31-3
|Salisbury
|Phoenix City, Alaska.
|1985
|Augustana (img.)
|Bob Reade
|20-7
|Ithaca
|Phoenix City, Alaska.
|1984
|Augustana (img.)
|Bob Reade
|21-12
|Central (Iowa)
|Kings Island, Ohio
|1983
|Augustana (img.)
|Bob Reade
|21-17
|Union (NY)
|Kings Island, Ohio
|1982
|West Georgia
|Bobby Pate
|14-0
|Augustana (NY)
|Phoenix City, Alaska.
|1981
|broadener
|Bill Manlove
|24-10
|Dayton
|Phoenix City, Alaska.
|1980
|Dayton
|Rick Carter
|63-0
|Ithaca
|Phoenix City, Alaska.
|1979
|Ithaca
|Jim Buttersfield
|14-10
|Wittenberg
|Phoenix City, Alaska.
|1978
|Baldwin Wallace
|Lee Tressel
|24-10
|Wittenberg
|Phoenix City, Alaska.
|1977
|broadener
|Bill Manlove
|39-36
|wabash
|Phoenix City, Alaska.
|1976
|St. John’s (Min.)
|John Gagliardic
|31-28
|Towson
|Phoenix City, Alaska.
|1975
|Wittenberg
|Dave Maurer
|28-0
|Ithaca
|Phoenix City, Alaska.
|1974
|Central (Iowa)
|Ron Schipper
|10-8
|Ithaca
|Phoenix City, Alaska.
|1973
|Wittenberg
|Dave Maurer
|41-0
|Juniata
|Phoenix City, Alaska.
|
https://www.ncaa.com/live-updates/football/d3/2022-diii-football-championship-scores-schedule-updates
