Tennis Switzerland beats Australia to win first Billie Jean King Cup title | The Mighty 790 KFGO





GLASGOW (Reuters) Switzerland won their first Billie Jean King Cup title on Sunday after Belinda Bencic defeated Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in straight sets in the second game of the final, giving them an unassailable 2-0 lead. Jil Teichmann had previously won 6-3 4-6 6-3 against Storm Sanders in a close match to put Switzerland ahead before Olympic champion Bencic Tomjlanovic defeated 6-2 6-1 to win the best-of-three match to obtain. The teams also competed in the semifinals of last year’s event in Prague, where Teichmann defeated Sanders and Bencic Tomljanovic before Switzerland finished second to Russia. Olympic champion Bencic, who hadn’t dropped a set all week, was in complete control against Tomljanovic and delivered an impressive performance, quickly rounding out the win in under an hour and 15 minutes. In a brilliant battle between two left-handers, Teichmann dominated matters in the first set, but Sanders, who struggled with a leg injury and required court treatment, recovered twice from a breakdown in the second set in an exciting rebound. A tired Sanders gave Teichmann the key break for 3-2 in a game that lasted 11 minutes before the Swiss took a hard-fought victory in two hours and 18 minutes. Seven-time winner Australia, looking for their first title since 1974, also failed in 2019 when they were defeated by France in Perth. (Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman and Toby Davis)

