16 St. Ignatius College Prep Students Injured After Truck Crashes Into Indiana Hockey Team Bus: Police





Sixteen students from St. Ignatius College Prep were injured when a tractor-trailer crashed into their bus in Indiana on Saturday night. The speeding and swerving semi hit the bus around 8 p.m. in Warsaw, about 80 kilometers south of South Bend, Warsaw police said in a statement. On board the bus were 23 student athletes from the St. Ignatius junior varsity boys Wolfpack hockey team and two coaches. The team was heading to a hotel from dinner after competing in a tournament at the Culver (Ind.) Military Academy earlier in the day. The police have arrested the truck driver on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Costs have not been disclosed. Officers at the scene discovered a strong smell of alcoholic drink on his body and in the cabin of the semi, according to the police. The bus driver turned left at US 30 when the semi-driver ran through a red light and hit the back of the bus, causing the bus to tip over on its side, police said. The semi-driver continued west and was stopped less than a mile from the intersection after drifting off the roadway and into a ditch, police said. Three of the students were in critical condition after the crash and were taken to Fort Wayne Lutheran Hospital. They had been upgraded to stable condition on Sunday morning, Warsaw Police Chief Inspector Brad Kellar said. One of those students had come out of the operating room Sunday morning, said Kristyn Hartman, St. Ignatius’ director of communications. Coaches from the team said the other two students smiled and communicated after being treated at the trauma center, where they are all staying, she said. Ten other people on the bus were unharmed, police said. They were all taken on a different school bus to Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, where officers notified relatives, police said. The students are 14 to 17 years old. Police said they were already responding to calls that a semi-driver was swinging into other lanes and speeding before being warned that the driver had crashed into the school bus. A St. Ignatius official said mass for the students was scheduled for Monday. Our thoughts, prayers and heartfelt concern are with the coaches and players, John Chandler, president of St. Ignatius, wrote in an email to parents. A school bus carrying students from St. Ignatius College Prep got stuck at a semi in Indiana on Saturday. Members of the school’s junior varsity boys’ hockey team were heading to a hotel after a tournament at Culver Military Academy. A mass for the students is scheduled for Monday at the school, 1076 W. Roosevelt Rd. Anthony Vazquez/Sun Times

