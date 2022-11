UKATLEITION COMMUNICATIONS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS WOMEN’S BASKETBALL POST GAME NOTES:

KENTUCKY USA. COAST CAROLINA

SUNDAY, NOV. 13, 2022

MEMORIAL COLISEUM – LEXINGTON, KY.



Kentucky 79, Coastal Carolina 53 FINAL



Team records and series notes The University of Kentucky women’s basketball program is in its 49th season with an 88 5-569 (.609) all-time record. The Wildcats improved to 3-0 this season, including 3-0 at home in 2022-23.

5-569 (.609) all-time record. Kyra Elzy is in her third season as head coach of the Wildcats and is holding a 40-21 overall record. Elzy is 2 5-7 at home, including 23-5 record at Memorial Coliseum and 2-2 at Rupp Arena.

40-21 overall record. In their very first meeting, Kentucky leads the all-time series with Coastal Carolina, 1-0.

Kentucky leads the all-time series with Coastal Carolina, 1-0. Kentucky will host Bellarmine for his next match Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. ET nMemorialColiseum. It will be the UK’s last home game before traveling to the Bahamas to compete in the Baha Mar Hoops Flamingo Championship.

Bellarmine for his next match Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. ET nMemorialColiseum. Team Notes Kentucky used the starting combination Jada Walker, Maddie Scherr, Robyn Benton, Blair Green and Nyah Leveretter. The Wildcats are 3-0 this season with that starting combination. Kentucky won the opening tip. Blair Green was the first Kentucky player to score in the game. Adebola Adeyeye was the bank’s first substitute.

Nyah Leveretter. The Wildcats are 3-0 this season with that starting combination. Kentucky started the game with a 7-0 run thanks to the scoring effort of three different players. Kentucky held Coastal Carolina scoreless until 7:31 in the first quarter but Chants’ first score in the first quarter enabled them to make a 5-0 run. It kept going back and forth until Kentucky collected a 6-0 run around the fourth minute of the first quarter. The Chants scored the next four runs. The Wild Cats ended the first quarter with a 6-0 run capped by a lay-up from Jada Walker. Kentucky led Coastal Carolina 21-11 at the end of the first quarter.

thanks to the scoring effort of three different players. Coastal Carolina scored first in second quarter, cutting Kentuckys off lead to some numbers. Robyn Benton and Walker continued their impressive scoring attempt with a lay-up followed by a three-pointer respectively. The Chants responded with a three-pointer of their own, but Benton and Walker went back-to-back again, helping the Wildcats take a 30-16 lead for the five minutes. It was back and forth through the middle of the second quarter, until Kentucky went on a 9-0 run to close the half. Meanwhile, the Coastal Carolina held the last three and a half minutes of the second quarter scoreless. Benton was blocked in the closing seconds of the second quarter. Kentucky led Coastal Carolina, 43-23, at halftime.

lead to some numbers. The Chants were the first to score to start the third quarter, but the Wildcats responded with a 10-0 run in the next 38 seconds as Kentucky extended its lead over Coastal Carolina, 50-25, at 7:45 in the third quarter. Since Kentucky’s first score in the third quarter at 9:28 am, it went on a 19-4 run in the next four-and-a-half minutes. That was a series with three three-pointers. Scoring equalized the rest of the third quarter. The Wildcats scored a season-high 30 points in the third quarter compared to the Chants16 points. Kentucky led Coastal Carolina 73-39 at the end of the third quarter.

to start the third quarter, but the Wildcats responded with a 10-0 run in the next 38 seconds as Kentucky extended its lead over Coastal Carolina, 50-25, at 7:45 in the third quarter. Freshman guard Amiya Jenkins scored first in the fourth quarter on a layup at 8:40. Hair score helped Kentucky open the fourth quarter with a 4-0 run. Coastal Carolina followed with a 4-0 run to herself, but Emma King broke the streak with a jumper. Despite King’s jumper, the Chants continued their scoring attempts and made a 14-2 run for the last five minutes of the game, including a 10-0 run to end the game. Kentucky scored just six points in the fourth quarter, as the Wildcats introduced several new lineups. Kentucky defeated Coastal Carolina 79-53.

Kentucky had its second dstraight game shooting at least 47.0 percent from the field, shooting 47.0 percent against Coastal Carolina at 31-of-66. TheWildcats went 4-for-20 from the arc. The Wildcats forced the Chants to make 32 turnovers, scoring 27 points on those miscues, while the Cats themselves had 25 turnovers. The Wildcats shot a season-high 81.3 percent from the line, 13-of-16.

dstraight game shooting at least 47.0 percent from the field, shooting 47.0 percent against Coastal Carolina at 31-of-66. TheWildcats went 4-for-20 from the arc. Player Notes Kentucky had three scorers in double figures for the second draw.

draw. sophomore guard Jada Walker had her first career double-double, leading the team with a career-high draw, 21 points at 7-of-9 from the field and 3-of-3 from long range and a career-high 10 assists. The last time a Kentucky player had a double-double in points and assists was Rhyne Howard (22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists) against Winthrop on November 21, 2021. It marked her third 20+ point play in her career. It was the second time this season that she led the team in scoring. She added a season-high five steals, three rebounds and a block in 26 minutes of action.

graduate guard Robyn Benton had a season-high 19 points at 6-of-10 from the field and 7-of-8 from the line. Benton has scored double digitsall three games this season. She added a season-high five rebounds, four steals, a career-high draw on two blocks and two assists in 24 minutes of action.

graduate guard Blair Green had 10 points on 5-for-9 from the field. She scored twice in a row in double figures. She added a season-high five rebounds in 21 minutes of action.

Three players equal for the team lead in battle on the boards, including: bent over , Vegetable and junior striker Ajae Petty with five each.

Junior guard Russell’s forehead had a career-high tying four assists, adding a steal, a block and a rebound in 21 minutes of action.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ukathletics.com/news/2022/11/13/kentucky-coastal-carolina-postgame-notes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos