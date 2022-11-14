India pays the price for poor selection interviews | Cricket

As the feverish debate over India’s semi-final loss at the T20 World Cup begins to fade and stakeholders seek clarity as to what went wrong, India will look with envy at Pakistan’s record: 2021 semi-finalists, runner-up in 2022.

There are lessons. Despite reaching the semi-finals, skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid knew they were far from convincing through the competition phase.

Sunday’s final is a good case study. Pakistan’s beating doesn’t really stand out compared to Indias. Rohit Sharmas team got 168 against England in the semi-final loss, Pakistan managed only 137. The stark contrast is in bowling. While the focus in T20 cricket is on economy, skipper Babar Azam has packed his side with wicket-taking options.

Give Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Khan, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim 168 to defend against England in Adelaide and watch the fun. The success of Pakistan’s tactics heralds that at an international level there is no point in even considering a pacer that can’t throw 140km/h. It is a combination of high skill delivered at high speeds. The highest total against Pakistan at this World Cup was 160 by India in their successful chase in the opening match.

Nothing can be worse for a captain than not being able to pick a single wicket, as happened against England. The camera turns on you repeatedly and you don’t know where to look. It wasn’t the first time. A year ago, India failed to pick a single Pakistani wicket after setting 152 to win. Virat Kohli was the captain who endured that frustration in Dubai from the 10-wicket loss.

At the Asia Cup in the UAE in August-September, alarm bells went off when Sri Lanka and Pakistan chased 182 and 174 respectively.

Pakistan lost to England in the final on Sunday, but Babar Azam had the bowling arsenal to make it a match. Only Ben Stokes stood between them and the trophy with an injury to spearhead Shaheen Afridi who helped England’s cause.

IDENTIFY PLAYERS

Half the job of a captain and coach when building a team is identifying the right players who can perform when the weather is hot. Sourav Ganguly was a good example as a skipper. His success was primarily based on the effort he made to source and then support talent with the help of teammates. Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel and Virender Sehwag were supported to the utmost. For Pakistan it was the same with Imran Khan. Inzamam-ul Haq, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis were identified early and bloodied.

And what did India do at this World Cup? Bench at Bhuvneshwar Kumar. There’s that one moment in a player’s career when everyone knows it’s over. For Bhuvneshwar, it was the 2021 World Cup match against Pakistan. He was pedestrian with the new ball against Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, conceding 18 runs in two power playovers to finish 3-0-25-0. It was like the treatment Manoj Prabhakar received from Sri Lankan openers Sanath Jayasuriya and Romesh Kaluwitharana during the 1996 ODI World Cup match in Delhi. After his 4-0-47-0 spell, he did not play for India.

Bhuvneshwar, however, persevered. He did well in bilateral series under favorable conditions, but what matters is how you appear on flatter pitches when the batters are on top. When the pressure was on in the semi-finals, he screwed up again.

The India selectors and team management have to ask themselves if they really built a world-class attack for the tournament.

When Jasprit Bumrah was eliminated due to injury, India lost their best attacking option. It required a reshuffling of the bowling plans, choosing a lineup with more attacking flair. India needed fast-paced bowlers, as it has been proven time and again that relying on someone to go under 90mph against world-class opponents is a waste of time. India needed fast-paced bowlers. They found one in IPL, Umran Malik, but played it safe by not supporting him for the World Cup.

When India picked out so many over 30 players (Sharma, Kohli, R Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal and Suryakumar Yadav), it seemed like they had taken a leaf out of the Chennai Super Kings IPL game plan.

However, CSK is brilliant at getting the best out of the seniors. Experienced campaigners in shape are great match winners Shane Watson is an example he got 117* for CSK in the 2018 IPL final and 90 in the 2019 final.

India was neither here nor there. They had a few 140-plus options at home. Umesh Yadav was one. Yadav and Shami with the new ball and Arshdeep and Hardik Pandya as the 3rd and 4th seamen would have provided a sharper attack. The two experienced pacers were the stars of the last IPL with the new ball and also have a good track record in Australia.

PRITHVI SHAW QUESTION:

If India’s strategy was going hard at the top, why was Prithvi Shaw sitting at home? Trying to get a player to adapt a different style rarely works. India continued to bank on KL Rahul to play the role of enforcer. It didn’t work out as he finished with an average of 21.33 and a strike rate of 120.75. Shaw knows no other way than to attack his attack speed of the T20 at 151.67. It’s about taking difficult selection interviews. Ganguly had a hard time leaving VVS Laxman out of the 2003 World Cup. He did. India’s think tank didn’t take the hard calls.