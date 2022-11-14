2022 NAIA Football Championship Series Qualifiers Announced





Kansas City, Mo. – [Qualifier Reveal | FCS Schedule] The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) on Sunday announced the field of 16 teams and the matchups for the first round of the NAIA Football Championship Series. The 16-team FCS kicks off on Saturday, November 19 at eight campus host sites across the country, with each competition hosted by the senior class. The full field features 12 automatic qualifiers and four large berths. To qualify for an automatic bid, teams must win their title in the conference’s regular season. At-large berths were determined by the NAIA Football National Selection Committee. Teams that earn a big berth should be ranked in the Top 20 of the latest NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 poll, which can be found here. The 67th Annual NAIA Football National Championship culminates on December 17 at the Durham County Memorial Stadium in Durham, NC. For more information on the 2022 NAIA Football National Championship, click here. Qualifying Highlights Morningside (Iowa), Grand View (Iowa) and Bethel (Tenn.) are unbeaten with a combined 32-0 record

Seven teams have secured Red Banners led by Carroll (Mont.) with six

The Mustangs have won three of the last four National Championships

Third-seeded Northwestern (Iowa) lost by one point to Morninside in the first game of the year

Bethel is the first team in the program’s history to go 11-0 in the regular season, breaking the 2018 team’s record

Indiana Wesleyan and Arizona Christian reach the FCS field for the second time in program history

Avila (Mo.) plays for the first time in school history in the NAIA postseason

Eleven of the 16 programs qualified for the FCS in 2021

Carroll (Mont.) has won (42) and played more FCS matches in (59) than any other qualifier

The Mid-States Football Association has three qualifying tournaments; four others have two each 2022 NAIA Football Championship Series – First Round Schedule

Saturday 19 November | Campus Locations Seed School file Seed School file 1 Morning Side (Iowa) 10-0 against 16 Arizona Christian 8-2 2 Grand View (Iowa) 11-0 against 15 Carroll (Mont.) 8-2 3 Northwest (Iowa) 9-1 against 14 Dickinson State (ND) 8-2 4 Bethel (tenn.) 11-0 against 12 Emperor (Fla.) 7-3 5 Indiana Wesleyan 9-1 against 13 Avila (mo) 10-1 6 Benedictine (Can.) 10-1 against 10 Southwest (Can.) 9-1 7 Marian (Ind.) 8-1 against 11 Saint Xavier (image) 9-2 8 Lindsey Wilson (K.) 9-1 against 9 Reinhardt (G.) 8-1 2022 NAIA Football Championship Qualifiers

(Alphabetical list) School Qualification method: file apparitions Last FCS record titles Arizona Christian Previously champion athletics conference 8-2 2 2020 0-1 0 Avila (mo) Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Champion 10-1 – – – – Benedictine (Can.) Heart of America South Division Champion 10-1 15 2018 7-14 0 Bethel (tenn.) Champion of the Mid-South Conference 11-0 6 2018 3-5 0 Carroll (Mont.) Frontier Conference Champion 8-2 24 2020 42-17 6 Dickinson State (ND) Champion North Star Athletic Association 8-2 23 2021 7-22 0 Grand View (Iowa) Heart of America North Division Champion 11-0 11 2021 12-9 1 Indiana Wesleyan Mid-States Football Association – East 9-1 2 2021 0-1 0 Emperor (Fla.) The Sun Conference Champion 7-3 4 2021 3-3 0 Lindsey Wilson (K.) At-Large 9-1 8 2021 11-6 1 Marian (Ind.) At-Large 8-1 11 2021 19-8 2 Morning Side (Iowa) Great Plains Athletic Conference Champion 10-0 19 2021 33-15 3 Northwest (Iowa) At-Large 9-1 24 2021 26-21 2 Reinhardt (G.) Appalachian Athletic Conference Champion 8-1 8 2021 6-6 0 Saint Xavier (image) Mid-States Football Association – West 9-2 15 2021 18-13 1 Southwest (Can.) At-Large 9-1 6 2021 2-5 0

