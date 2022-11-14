Tennis: Swiss women beat Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup





GLASGOW Switzerland gave tennis fans in the country still mourning Roger Federer’s retirement something to celebrate when their women defeated Australia in Glasgow on Sunday to win the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time. Two months after Federer, one of the biggest players in games, said goodbye in tears in London, his compatriots Belinda Bencic and Jil Teichmann both took singles victories, while Switzerland left Australia more wretched in a match previously known. as the Federation Cup. It was Switzerland’s third appearance in the final. They lost to the now banned Russian team in 2021’s first edition of the renamed Billie Jean King Cup and were also second when Martina Hingis was the key figure at their side in 1998. What happened last year gave us extra motivation, said Bencic, the number 12 in the world. We were so heartbroken, I don’t think I’ve ever cried so much. Afterwards Jil said we would win him next year and we did. I am so incredibly proud. Team captain Heinz Gunthardt paid tribute to his players and added: We didn’t win this today; it was this week, it had actually been years, we were trying to get better at it. You saw how many close points there were; who knows why we gain some and lose some. A lot has to do with the heart, and this team has a lot of heart. Switzerland was great in Glasgow and didn’t lose a live match despite a heavy draw. It was another disappointment for Australia. Since winning in 1974, they have now played in 10 finals and lost them all. King was among the crowd in Glasgow on Sunday and took to the court to high-five all players before the draw started. Australia’s Storm Sanders, unbeaten in singles all week, defied her low world ranking of 237 before Teichmann triumphed 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in a match that lasted more than two hours. It was a great fight, Teichmann said. Storm is playing very well all week, I expected a big fight. So here I was, getting into the fight, and I’m super glad I got it. Bencic, who won singles gold and double silver at the Tokyo Olympics, made another impression in the national colors when she defeated Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2, 6-1 to avoid a decisive doubles. I am extremely proud of my team, said Australian captain Alicia Molik. It was a phenomenal effort from the Aussies all week. We gave everything. But the credit to the Swiss team was Belinda’s impeccable tennis. AFP

