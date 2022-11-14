Gophers To Host DePaul For Gavitt Tipoff Games







TV: Big Ten Network (Jeff Delivery – pbp, Shon Morris, analyst)

Tip time: 6:01 PM

Radio: Learfield IMG: KTLK 1130 AM

Mike Grimm (Play by Play); Spencer Tollackson (analyst)

Sirius: XM – 382, ​​App: 972 BROADCASTING INFORMATIONTV: Big Ten Network (Jeff Delivery – pbp, Shon Morris, analyst)Tip time: 6:01 PMRadio: Learfield IMG: KTLK 1130 AMMike Grimm (Play by Play); Spencer Tollackson (analyst)Sirius: XM – 382, ​​App: 972 SERIES INFORMATION:

19th Meeting in School History

(8-10 always, 6-4 at home)

Last meeting: November 29, 2019 (L, 68-73)

Gophers All Time vs. Big EAST: 45-37

* – exclusive released games START FIVE

The Golden Gophers open this week with two games, first on Monday vs. DePaul as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games. The 2022 season marks Minnesota’s first entry into the event since 2019. The Golden Gophers are 2-1 all-time in the Gavitt Games, dating back to 2016. Minnesota took a home win over St. John’s (2016), a road win in Providence (2017) and a road loss to Butler in the final event (2019).

The 2019 season also marks the last time the Gophers played a Big EAST team, coincidentally also against DePaul. Minnesota dropped a 73-68 decision to the Blue Demons on November 29, 2019, also at the Williams Arena. Former Gopher Daniel Oturu led the Gophers with 19 points, 18 rebounds and four blocked shots in that game. Payton Willis scored 16 points. With the win, the Blue Demons started the season 8-0 and it was their best season opening since 1986-87.

Minnesota is coming off a 72-54 win over St. Francis Brooklyn on Friday night with four scoring in double digits. Of the four, three were real freshmen in Jaden Henley (scored 16), Joshua Ola-Joseph (12) and Pharrell Payne . The trio of freshmen scored 40 of Minnesota’s 72 points. The last time two or more freshmen scored more than 40 points in a game dates back to 2018-19 when Daniel Oturu and Gabe Kalschil scored 41 points together against Rutgers on February 24, 2019.

With Friday’s win, Minnesota extended its run of 16 straight wins at Williams Arena against opponents not at the conference. The last loss outside the conference was in 2019 against DePaul.

Ta’Lon Cooper has picked up the thread again in the field of assists last year. The product Roebuck, SC, is ranked first in the Big Ten in both assists and assists per game for the first two games of the season. Cooper’s 16 is also 13th nationally this season, while his 8 per game is seventh. As a team, Minnesota has scored 13 three-pointers for 39.4 percent, while keeping its opponents at 24.1 percent. The Gophers’ three-point percentage is third in the league and seventh in defending outside the arc. ABOUT THE DEPAUL BLUE DEMONS

DePaul opened his 2022-23 season with back-to-back home wins against Loyola (Md.) and Western Illinois. In the teams’ first two games, DePaul did not have a leading return goalscorer and rebounder in Nick Ongenda, who struggles daily with a hand injury.

Umoja Gibson is third among all active Division 1 players with 345 three-pointers made and eighth with 174 career steals. DePaul also has eight newcomers on the roster this season.

Like head coach Ben Johnson Tony Stubblefield is also in his second year as DePaul’s head coach, as the team turned 17-16 last season.

This year, the Blue Demons are shooting 50.9 percent from the field, 37 from the arc, 80.6 percent from the charity line and averaged 79 points and 35.5 rebounds. ON THE DOCKET

Minnesota is back in action on Thursday, November 17, when Central Michigan comes to town. The game time is set at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. Men’s Gopher Hockey will also be broadcast on BTN ahead of the Men’s Gopher Basketball game.

Mike Grimm and Spencer Tollackson provide the radio talk on KTLK 1130 AM.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gophersports.com/news/2022/11/13/mens-basketball-gophers-host-depaul-for-gavitt-tipoff-games The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos