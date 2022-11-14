England Cement Limited-Overs Legacy After Beating Pakistan To Win Crickets T20 World Cup

England lift the trophy after winning the T20 World Cup Final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, … [+] Melbourne. Photo date: Sunday, November 13, 2022. (Photo by PA Wire/PA Images via Getty Images) PA images via Getty Images

After arriving in Perth in early October, captain Jos Buttler should have been feeling the pressure for the T20 World Cup. The signs were all there for a tough campaign ahead of us. He was recovering from a nagging injury, there were other concerns for England for key players and this once intimidating line-up had been up and down for a while to lose some charisma.

Buttler, a relatively new captain, insisted that England were underdogs amid a leadership transition. Softly speaking, Buttler doesn’t give much away, although he is calculated and knows where to poke in the right places. While decreasing his teams’ chances, on several occasions he labeled hosts and defending champions Australia as the favorites.

While there were obvious brain games involved, it’s far fetched to say England were rank underdogs. They were clearly one of the favourites, although their expectations had been tempered from 12 months earlier and they were judged behind compatriots Australia and India.

But Buttler’s trick was instructive. He’d let go of his team’s pressure valve, but there was a quiet confidence and unmistakable calm about him. It trickled down to his team with England peaking at just the right time after a shaky start where they were derailed by Melbourne rain in a loss to Ireland and a washout to Australia.

England were precariously placed and essentially found themselves in a knockout against Sri Lanka to qualify for the semi-finals. They crossed the line, albeit nervously, then took a 10-wicket win for the ages to beat India before finding calm again in a tricky chase against Pakistan in the final.

England's Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone celebrate winning the Pakistan v England Mens T20 Cricket World Cup Final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Nov. 13 in Melbourne, Australia

But it was a well deserved win for England, who have been a trendsetter in limited overtime cricket since their low at the 2015 World Cup in Australia, when they had to leave early after an embarrassing loss to Bangladesh.

For decades, a conservative England was a sluggish team with limited overs, who had rarely threatened at major tournaments and claimed the 2010 T20 World Cup, when the format was still not really taken seriously across the board.

But the decision by the English hierarchy to prioritize the success of the World Cup, controversial in a country that still places Test cricket on a pedestal, has paid off. Traditionalists may complain about England Ashes’ struggles, but two World Cup wins in the last three years is justification and they are the first country to hold the ODI and T20 titles simultaneously.

England have confirmed their status as an all-time great limited-overs team alongside the West Indies 1975-79 and Australia 1999-2007. Their aggressive approach rewrote the book on the formats, culminating in their utter defeat of a stodgy India, whose prudence by comparison seemed from a bygone era.

To be successful in T20 cricket, as England and Pakistan have proven, fearless and courageous cricket is a necessity in this more brutal age of abuse of power. But teams also need a bucketful of composure, which Buttler put in his charge, and so does Ben Stokes, who played a match-winning innings under pressure to get England through the tricky chase.

He started slow, but the star of England’s triumph at the famous 2019 World Cup final reached the limits he needed in key moments to prove his nerves of steel.

Before the tournament, Stokes hadn’t played T20I for 18 months, but the Buttler and England hierarchy supported his ability to bend a match. They wanted to use him to maximize his punching power, but Stokes struggled most of all until a measured 52 out of 49 led England to a famous triumph at the MCG in front of 80,000 fans.

Ben Stokes was once again England’s hero (Photo by Izhar Khan/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images

Stokes, the captain of the Test Englands, proved he is the heart and soul of the team that thrives on the big stage when the pressure is in overdrive. He is an all-round beast, who also became a useful opening bowler due to his ability to swing the bowl in conditions generally favorable to bowlers during the tournament.

And England have found another all round stud starring Sam Curran throughout the tournament with his great death bowling marked by an improved pace and a clever use of slower deliveries and bouncers. He was in the margins for the T20 World Cup but has now stamped himself as one of the most valuable T20 players in the world.

England looms as a formidable limited-overs team for years to come and Australia’s triumph will be especially sweet in a country where they’ve experienced countless Ashes-drunk amid many dark days.

But with Melbourne’s erratic weather behaving, England proved they were not only the best team in the tournament, but over a longer period of time.

It was time for Buttler, normally so composed and unflappable, to unleash an all-powerful roar as he held the T20 World Cup title afloat with England a very deserving champion.