Sports
England Cement Limited-Overs Legacy After Beating Pakistan To Win Crickets T20 World Cup
After arriving in Perth in early October, captain Jos Buttler should have been feeling the pressure for the T20 World Cup. The signs were all there for a tough campaign ahead of us. He was recovering from a nagging injury, there were other concerns for England for key players and this once intimidating line-up had been up and down for a while to lose some charisma.
Buttler, a relatively new captain, insisted that England were underdogs amid a leadership transition. Softly speaking, Buttler doesn’t give much away, although he is calculated and knows where to poke in the right places. While decreasing his teams’ chances, on several occasions he labeled hosts and defending champions Australia as the favorites.
While there were obvious brain games involved, it’s far fetched to say England were rank underdogs. They were clearly one of the favourites, although their expectations had been tempered from 12 months earlier and they were judged behind compatriots Australia and India.
But Buttler’s trick was instructive. He’d let go of his team’s pressure valve, but there was a quiet confidence and unmistakable calm about him. It trickled down to his team with England peaking at just the right time after a shaky start where they were derailed by Melbourne rain in a loss to Ireland and a washout to Australia.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
England were precariously placed and essentially found themselves in a knockout against Sri Lanka to qualify for the semi-finals. They crossed the line, albeit nervously, then took a 10-wicket win for the ages to beat India before finding calm again in a tricky chase against Pakistan in the final.
But it was a well deserved win for England, who have been a trendsetter in limited overtime cricket since their low at the 2015 World Cup in Australia, when they had to leave early after an embarrassing loss to Bangladesh.
For decades, a conservative England was a sluggish team with limited overs, who had rarely threatened at major tournaments and claimed the 2010 T20 World Cup, when the format was still not really taken seriously across the board.
But the decision by the English hierarchy to prioritize the success of the World Cup, controversial in a country that still places Test cricket on a pedestal, has paid off. Traditionalists may complain about England Ashes’ struggles, but two World Cup wins in the last three years is justification and they are the first country to hold the ODI and T20 titles simultaneously.
England have confirmed their status as an all-time great limited-overs team alongside the West Indies 1975-79 and Australia 1999-2007. Their aggressive approach rewrote the book on the formats, culminating in their utter defeat of a stodgy India, whose prudence by comparison seemed from a bygone era.
To be successful in T20 cricket, as England and Pakistan have proven, fearless and courageous cricket is a necessity in this more brutal age of abuse of power. But teams also need a bucketful of composure, which Buttler put in his charge, and so does Ben Stokes, who played a match-winning innings under pressure to get England through the tricky chase.
He started slow, but the star of England’s triumph at the famous 2019 World Cup final reached the limits he needed in key moments to prove his nerves of steel.
Before the tournament, Stokes hadn’t played T20I for 18 months, but the Buttler and England hierarchy supported his ability to bend a match. They wanted to use him to maximize his punching power, but Stokes struggled most of all until a measured 52 out of 49 led England to a famous triumph at the MCG in front of 80,000 fans.
Stokes, the captain of the Test Englands, proved he is the heart and soul of the team that thrives on the big stage when the pressure is in overdrive. He is an all-round beast, who also became a useful opening bowler due to his ability to swing the bowl in conditions generally favorable to bowlers during the tournament.
And England have found another all round stud starring Sam Curran throughout the tournament with his great death bowling marked by an improved pace and a clever use of slower deliveries and bouncers. He was in the margins for the T20 World Cup but has now stamped himself as one of the most valuable T20 players in the world.
England looms as a formidable limited-overs team for years to come and Australia’s triumph will be especially sweet in a country where they’ve experienced countless Ashes-drunk amid many dark days.
But with Melbourne’s erratic weather behaving, England proved they were not only the best team in the tournament, but over a longer period of time.
It was time for Buttler, normally so composed and unflappable, to unleash an all-powerful roar as he held the T20 World Cup title afloat with England a very deserving champion.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/tristanlavalette/2022/11/13/england-cement-limited-overs-legacy-after-beating-pakistan-to-win-crickets-t20-world-cup/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- England Cement Limited-Overs Legacy After Beating Pakistan To Win Crickets T20 World Cup
- How Britain’s electric vehicle revolution went the wrong way
- Gophers To Host DePaul For Gavitt Tipoff Games
- Malavika shows the shape of her breasts in a close-fitting dress
- Effects of this year’s flu vaccination
- At least 16 high school hockey players injured after allegedly drunk truck driver crashed into their team bus
- ‘Vulgar!’ Ivanka Trump’s short pink dress was deemed totally inappropriate for Tiffany’s wedding
- Tennis: Swiss women beat Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup
- Taylor Swift shone at the Europe Music Awards in a sheer dress and bodysuit comboSee Photos
- 2022 NAIA Football Championship Series Qualifiers Announced
- UK, France strike deal on Channel migrant crossings – BBC News
- Cool temperatures predicted for much of the United States are here to stay