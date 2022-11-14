SUNY Cortland and Utica Earn 2022 NCAA Division III Football Tournament Bids





Football | 13-11-2022 17:55:52 SUNY Cortland and Utica University will represent the Empire 8 Conference and compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III Football Championship, which begins November 19. Cortland (9-1) received the Empire 8’s automatic bid after winning its second consecutive league championship in 2022, while Utica (9-1) secured one of five big bids in the 32-team field. It is the first time since 2013 that two teams from the Empire 8 participate in the NCAA Tournament. Cortland heads south to Randolph-Macon College (VA) (10-0) for a first round bout. The Red Dragons are entering the NCAA tournament for the second consecutive season and the eleventh time in program history. Cortland has advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals in 1988 and 2008. Randolph-Macon is the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Champion. Utica travels to Susquehanna University (PA) (10-0) for a first round match. The Pioneers set numerous programming records, including wins in a season, and make their first NCAA Tournament appearance. Susquehanna is the Landmark Conference Champion. The matches of the first round will be played on November 19. All games through the National Semifinals will be held at campus locations, while the Stagg Bowl (National Championship) will be held Dec. 16 at Navy Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, MD. ABOUT THE EMPIRE 8 CONFERENCE The members of the Empire 8 Conference are primarily committed to the pursuit of academic excellence, and the league is considered an outstanding NCAA Division III conference. Its membership stands out among its peer group for its quality institutions, spirited and sporting competition, excellent services and highly ethical policies and practices. Its commitment to serving the educational needs of its student athletes is the hallmark of the E8. For more information about the Empire 8, visit www.empire8.com. EMPIRE 8 SOCIAL MEDIA

