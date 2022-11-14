Champions crowned at the Calgary National Bank Challenger





New singles champions were crowned Sunday at the Calgary National Bank Challenger. The third edition of the tournament was a combined event for the first time this year and was hosted at the OSTEN & VICTOR Alberta Tennis Center in Calgary. The women’s title was won by fifth-seeded American Robin Montgomery, ranked No. 247 in the world. The 18-year-old rising star defeated former world No. 29 Urszula Radwanska of Poland 7-6 (6), 7-5 in the final to capture her first ITF crown of the season and the second of her fledgling career. She saved a set point in the opening set tiebreak and cleared a break deficit in the second frame to come away with a straight sets win. She also avenged the loss she suffered at the hands of Radwanska in the quarterfinals of Tevlin Challenger two weeks ago in Toronto. Montgomery is also a two-time junior Grand Slam champion. She won both the singles and doubles titles at the 2021 US Open. As a pro, she has now appeared in five ITF Womens World Tennis Tour finals, three of them this year. Dominik Koepfer wins first Challenger title since 2019 Former world no. Germany’s Dominik Koepfer lifted the men’s trophy thanks to an easy 6-2, 6-4 victory over fourth-seeded Aussie Aleksandar Vukic in Sunday’s championship game. The win gives the 28-year-old his first ATP Challenger Tour title in three years and second of his career. It also marks his second triumph in Canada after taking top honors at the ITF Futures event in Sherbrooke, Quebec four years ago. Photo: Kyle Clapham Koepfer had a breakthrough on the ATP Tour in 2021. He reached his first ATP semifinal at the 500 event in Acapulco and also reached the third round at Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics. His strong results saw him achieve a career-best ranking of no. 50 in May last year. This season he struggled with injuries that prevented him from defending many of his points. His victory in Calgary will push him back into the top 200 on the ATP rankings at No. 194. The ATP Challenger Tour moves to Quebec this week for the Drummondville National Bank Challenger at Tennis interior designer Ren-Verrier. Like Calgary, Gabriel Diallo, Alexis Galarneau and Vasek Pospisil will lead the Canadian contingent for the seventh edition of the tournament.

