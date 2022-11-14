Penn State advances to NCAA Semifinals with victory over UAlbany in Ann Arbor

Next game: vs. North Carolina 18-11-2022 | 12 o’clock Nov. 6 (Fri) / 12 noon against North Carolina History

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Penn State Nittany Lion hockey team (17-3), ranked No. 6 in the final NFHCA Coaches Poll, recorded a 1-0 victory over No. 16 University at Albany (16-5) in the NCAA Quarterfinals to advance to the Semifinals from the NCAA next weekend. The game was played at the University of Michigan goaltender in Ann Arbor, Mich. Nittany Lion Brie Shack earned her second shutout of the weekend and Mackenzie Everything scored the only goal of the game late in the fourth period to push Penn State into the semifinals.

The teams traded early possessions, with each team denting the other’s zone in the opening minutes. With action mostly back and forth in midfield, Penn State had the first shot with Anne Simon pushing the cage and getting a shot saved by UAlbany’s Hannah Mangan just over 3:00 into the game. Halfway through the opening stanza, the Danes pushed the ball towards the Lion Circle, but Kelly love regained possession for the Lion defense, then Penn State worked the ball back into UAlbany’s zone. But the Great Danes were able to force a turnover and the play went scoreless after 7:00. Penn State forced the first corner of the game at 2:17. Elena Vos’ shot from the set was blocked, but another corner kick followed. Simon’s second-turn shot went just wide and Penn State and UAlbany ended the first period 0-0.

Penn State began the second period by driving the ball into the Danish circle and picking up a quick penalty corner. Penn State’s shot from the set was overrated and UAlbany took possession. But the Nittany Lion defense continued to force UAlbany to convert, and Penn State recaptured the ball, moved into UAlbany’s zone and grabbed a fourth penalty corner two minutes into the period. from Jemma Punch shot went just wide of the corner. UAlbany had its deepest push in the Penn State circle at 11:00 AM of the second period, but Vos and the Penn State defense quickly pushed the effort back. But UAlbany was able to force his first penalty corner with 9:11 on the second quarter clock. Penn State Custodian Brie Shack made a great save on a Julie Rodijk shot to keep the score at 0-0. The Great Danes held the ball on the Nittany Lion side of the field as the clock moved to 3:00, forcing a penalty corner with 3:08 left. Barraco made a diving save at the corner, then held his ground as a scramble for the cage ensued. The Lion defense then knocked the ball out of the circle to keep the score at 0-0. Penn State gave up a green card with 1:12 left in the half and the teams went into halftime scoreless.

The Nittany Lions started the second half by working the ball into the Danish side of the field, but the UAlbany defense was able to suppress the early drive. The first more than four minutes of the third quarter were largely played out in midfield. Neither team made a major incursion into the opposing circle as the third period reached the halfway point. UAlbany was hit with a green card at 7:40, giving Penn State a player advantage. UAlbany was able to kill the penalty and then Sophia Schoonmaker had a scoreless shot into the lion cage but Barraco made a glove save to keep the Danes off the board and the game went 0-0 at 5:00. Penn State immediately worked the ball back down the field and forced a penalty corner with 3:56 on the clock. Simon’s shot was blocked by the UAlbany defense. Penn State was called for a green card at center field with just under 3 hours on the clock. Penn State cleared the penalty, but UAlbany was able to keep pressure on the Lion Circle for the rest of the period. The Penn State defense held, however, and the game went 0–0 going into the fourth period.

The Great Danes quickly moved the ball into the Lion zone to start the fourth, but the Lions quickly stole the ball and the action went back to the Danish cage. Sophie Gladieux had a great shot with the backhand at 1:50pm, but Mangan came out to face the lion’s attacker and was able to block the shot to keep the game 0-0. Penn State Mackenzie Everything made a nifty drive into the center circle and swerved on a shot that just missed to the right with 11:05 left in regulation. The Danes pushed the ball into the Penn State circle with 9:30 on the clock and grabbed a penalty corner. Barraco saved the Dane’s shot off the set, but UAlbany kept possession. However, the Danes turned the ball around with 8:00 left in the fourth. Barraco made a diving save at 5:58 and Penn State quickly pushed the ball downfield. Sophie Gladieux had a hard shot saved by Mangan, but Allessie was there for the rebound and scored the first goal of the game with 5:47 left on the clock.

With Penn State leading 1-0, UAlbany drew its goaltender at 4:21. The Danes moved the ball to the Lion Circle and took a penalty corner with 3:10 left in the game. Barraco made another save on a shot from Smisdom and UAlbany kept the ball in play and regained possession. The Nittany Lion’s defense was fantastic over the last four minutes, defending a corner kick and overcoming the player advantage that UAlbany had. Penn State effectively converted the clock in the final minutes and entered the national semifinals with a 1-0 win.

Penn State had a 10-7 shot advantage and a 5-4 lead in corners. Barraco scored the shutout with five saves, while Mangan had two for UAlbany.

The Nittany Lions improve to 17-3 year-over-year, while the Great Danes finish their season at 16-5. The win puts Penn State in the NCAA Semifinals for the first time since advancing to the 2007 NCAA title game. The Nittany Lions will face North Carolina in the National Semifinal on Friday, November 18. The semifinals and NCAA title games are all being played at the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Connecticut. The Penn State/North Carolina game takes place at noon or 3 p.m. on Friday the 18th at UConn. The NCAA Championship game, featuring the semifinal winners, will take place on Sunday, November 20 at 1:30 p.m.

