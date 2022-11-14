Maryland takeaways play football embarrassing loss to No. 14 Penn State

The Marylands battle against the Big Tens over the years, especially Penn State, continued on Saturday afternoon as the Terps fell to Penn State No. 14, 30-0.

Maryland has now lost 42 of its 46 games against the Nittany Lions and seven of its nine since joining the Big Ten.

It was never a competitive game as Penn State was clearly the better group, exploiting Maryland’s weaknesses en route to a dominant home win.

When Maryland lost 59-0 at home to Penn State in 2019, it was clear that head coach Mike Locksley’s program still had some way to go to become relevant in a conference it had struggled with since its inception in 2014. helm, the program has made huge strides and achieved relevance with two straight bowl appearances.

However, on Saturday night, against the same opponent on a different field, it certainly didn’t make sense as Maryland failed to score a run for the first time since that 59-0 loss to Penn State three years earlier.

Let’s go to some takeaways from the loss.

November in Maryland will be one to forget.

After Maryland’s bye week, the Terps sat 6-2 with an unforgiving three-game stretch ahead. Locksley proclaimed that college football teams are remembered for what they do in November. For Maryland to have a November to remember would be a tall order. With two games a month, Maryland’s November is quickly becoming one to forget.

Terp’s hardest three-game stretch of the season was the first three games in the final month of the regular college football season. It started with a road game against Wisconsin, by far Maryland’s ugliest and most disappointing game of the season.

In windy and rainy conditions, Wisconsin plagued Maryland. It was Maryland’s first game, and the most winnable, of the tough line of opponents it faced. But instead of picking up a win to start November, or even battling a perennial Big Ten West contender, the Terps seemed ill-equipped for the conditions.

On Saturday, Maryland lost its second game of the stretch to a Penn State team that seemed light years ahead of Maryland in every way. Maryland had no chance to participate in Happy Valley from the first kickoff and was embarrassed, dropping the record to 6-4.

Now, after back-to-back losses in Maryland’s two-game first slip of the season, the Terps must prepare for their toughest task of the season when No. 2 Ohio State comes to College Park this Saturday. Maryland’s inevitable three-game losing streak will take it 6-5 heading into the regular season finale against Rutgers.

Now is not the time to panic, but it’s time, starting with myself, that we thoroughly scrutinize everything we do, Locksley said.

A season full of anticipation and promise after a few weeks of the season took an ugly turn. While Maryland will still compete in a bowl game for the second season in a row and have a chance to improve on last season’s winning total, the next step many fans expected the Terps to take this season is with their talent and experience by the Big Tens best did not come true.

Maryland took on Michigan earlier this season, leading many to believe a move forward was brewing. Instead, as the season progressed, Maryland took a step back, with a major loss to regional rival Penn State.

For the second consecutive week, Maryland dominated in the trenches.

Maryland’s offensive line has been hailed as an improved unit, and they’ve certainly shown that all season. However, there is no better barometer of progress than against two of the best lines in the conference, and perhaps the country. Last week against Wisconsin, Maryland’s offensive line was embarrassed as it struggled to protect Tagovailoa and put holes in the running game.

Offensive lineman Mason Lunsford missed both games against Penn State and Wisconsin with a concussion. Coltin Deery started in his place. While Lunsford is an important part of the unit, his absence should not cause a huge drop in production.

It’s just a matter of us covering people in the run game, Locksley said. Sometimes your back has to make a man miss.

Penn State’s defense put Tagovailoa under immense pressure, getting him sacked seven times and stifling the Terps offense. On the other side of the ball, the Maryland defensive line had no answer to the opposing team’s running play, a theme the Terps have seen all season.

Penn States’ game plan was certainly to exploit the Maryland-run defense with its star running backs, and they executed it brilliantly. Penn State finished with 249 rushing yards, while Maryland only had 60.

If Maryland can’t stop the run and face high-caliber opponents, the move to compete with the best in the league is further than originally anticipated.

Maryland’s attack has lost its spark.

Maryland’s defense struggling to stop the run isn’t much of a surprise considering the Terps defensive line is thin and it’s the team’s weakness. One surprising development since Maryland returned from its bye week, however, is the inability to consistently move the ball down the field.

Maryland’s offense was considered one of the best in the conference earlier this season, and with good reason. With a quarterback who possesses the capabilities that Tagovailoa has, a talented wide receiver and tight end space, an improved offensive line and the emergence of running back Roman Hemby, this offense has all the ingredients for a successful recipe.

However, against Wisconsin and Penn State, they were terrible. It certainly has to do with competition, but there’s plenty to blame for Maryland’s lackluster offensive display in recent games.

Tagovailoa has been a shell of itself in recent weeks. He looks indecisive and imprecise. Part of that is likely due to his knee injury that kept him out of the Northwestern game on October 22. Nevertheless, the record-breaking, electric quarterback Maryland fans who have become accustomed to are nowhere to be seen. He has just 151 yards and a 46.5 completion percentage in the last two games.

It’s always easy to say the quarterback because he’s got the ball in his hand, but I think it takes not just our quarterback to play great, but the players around him, it takes things to get executed, said Locksley.

As mentioned earlier, the offensive line has taken a big step backwards. Offensive coordinator and play-caller Dan Enos likes to establish the run early in games, but Maryland has had an ineffective run game where the offensive line failed to create holes for the running backs.

Finally, the big receivers are perhaps the biggest disappointment for the Maryland offense. Projected as one of the best receiver groups in the country, the star-studded Marylands group in Dontay Demus Jr., Rakim Jarrett, Jacob Copeland and Jeshaun Jones not only failed to live up to expectations, but fell so short that not a single Maryland recipient ranks in the top 12 of the Big Ten for any statistical recipient category.

The coaching staff also deserves criticism for the lack of creative game calls that add to the underwhelming and surprising offensive output. Maryland has the offensive talent to compete with the elite defense in the conference, but has failed to show it in the past two weeks.