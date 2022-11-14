Utah State Women’s Tennis Undefeated in Doubles on Finals Day CSUN Fall Invitational





NORTHRIDGE, California. Utah State women’s tennis went undefeated in doubles on Sunday during the final day of the CSUN Fall Invitational. USU faced Pacific in doubles as a graduate Annaliese County and senior Zeynep Naz Ozturk dropped just one game against sophomores Megan Carmichael and Olivia Wiese for the 6–1 victory. The next two Aggie pairs had a close battle as both games went to a tiebreaker. Graduation Monica Burton and juniorLisa Küng defeated seniors Klara Kosan and Danielle Zamora 7-6 (2).Sophomore India Nespor and junior Hillary’s Laura Fernanda Eugene rounded out the USU doubles sweep with a 7-6 (0) victory against senior Zoe Clydesdale-Eberle and sophomore Zara Fung. Utah State opened the day by taking on Sacramento State in singles. County defeated junior Tsveti Yotova in straight sets 6–4, 7–5. Fernanda Eugenio De Hilario came back for the 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory against sophomore Weronika Ejsmont. Naz Ozturk lost 6-4, 6-1 to junior Mayya Gorbunova, Burton fell to sophomore Maddy Ferreros 6-4, 6-4, and Küng lost 6-1, 6-2 to freshman Lou Baudouin. freshman bright jade won her first set 6-2 against sophomore Julia Moraes, but lost the next two 6-3, 6-4. Fans can follow the USU women’s tennis team on Twitter @USUWomensTennis, on Facebook at /UtahStateWomensTennis or on Instagram at USUWomensTennis. Aggie fans can also follow Utah State’s athletic program on Twitter, @USUAthletics, Facebook at /USUAthletics, and on Instagram, @USUAthletics. CSUN FALL INVITING RESULTS

Nov. 11-13, 2022

MATADOR TENNIS COMPLEX

NORTHRIDGE, CALIFORNIA DOUBLE

Day one

Monica Burton/Lisa Kung (USU) def. Jenna Schlatter/Alyssia Fossorier (UCI) 6-4

Zeynep Naz Ozturk/Annaliese County(USU) def. Carolyna Fowler/Emily Fowler (UCI) 6-4

bright jade/India Nespor(USU) def. Amanda Perez/Asha Gidwani (UCI) 7-6 (6) Day two Julia Marko/Eliska Masarikova (YSU) defeated.Monica Burton/Lisa Kung (USU) 6-3

Zeynep Naz Ozturk/Annaliese County(USU) def. Cecilia Rosas/Lili Minich (YSU) 6-3

Elisa Rigazio/Maria Oliveira (YSU) defeated.bright jade/India Nespor(USU) 6-1 Day three

Monica Burton/Lisa Kung (USU) def. Klara Kosan/Danielle Zamora (PAC) 7-6 (2)

Zeynep Naz Ozturk/Annaliese County(USU) def. Olivia Wiese/Megan Carmichael (PAC) 6-1

Hillary’s Laura Fernanda Eugene /India Nespor(USU) def. Zoe Clydesdale-Eberle/Zara Fung (PAC) 7-6 (0) SINGLES

Day one Sasha Turchak (CSUN) defeated .Zeynep Naz Ozturk(USU) 7-5, 2-6, 6-4

Yuliia Zhytelna (CSUN) defeated. Lisa Kung (USU) 7-5, 7-5

defeated Victoria Santibanez Luna (CSUN).Monica Burton(USU) 7-5, 3-6, 6-2

Cindy Ung (CSUN) defeated. Hillary’s Laura Fernanda Eugene (USU) 6-3, 6-3

Jacqueline O’Neill (CSUN) defeated.bright jade(USU) 6-2, 6-1

India Nespor(USU) def. Jasmine Tolmoyan (CSUN) 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-4 Day two Jolene Coetzee (CSUN) defeated. Lisa Kung (USU) 6-0, 6-4 Zeynep Naz Ozturk(USU) def. Emma Moratalla Sanz (CSUN) 3-6, 6-1, 7-5

defeated Victoria Santibanez Luna (CSUN).Monica Burton(USU) 6-3, 6-4

Angela Ho (CSUN) finalAnnaliese County(USU) 7-5, 6-3 bright jade(USU) def. Sofia Dermenjyan (CSUN) 7-6 (9), 6-2

Tallia Harper (CSUN) defeated.India Nespor(USU) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 Day three Mayya Gorbunova (SAC) defeated.Zeynep Naz Ozturk(USU) 6-4, 6-1

Maddy Ferreros (SAC) defeated.Monica Burton(USU) 6-4, 6-4

Lou Boudewijn (SAC) defeated. Lisa Kung (USU) 6-1, 6-2 Annaliese County(USU) def. Tsveti Yotova (SAC) 6-4, 7-5 Hillary’s Laura Fernanda Eugene(USU) def. Weronika Ejsmont (SAC) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3

Julia Moraes (SAC) defeated.bright jade(USU) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 -USU-

