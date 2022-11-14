Alleged drunk driver arrested after tractor trailer crashed into Chicago high school hockey team bus





Police arrested a man suspected of being a drunk driver after a tractor-trailer ran a red light in northern Indiana on Saturday and plowed into a school bus carrying a high school hockey team. dozens of people on board, authorities said. Victor Santos, 58, of Brooklyn, New York, collided with the New Jersey-registered tractor trailer into the right rear of the school bus just after 8 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of US 30 and Center Street, officials said. . The bus flipped onto its side, ejecting at least one student, while the tractor trailer ended up in a highway ditch five miles from the accident site, police said. The bus was carrying a high school hockey team from Chicago’s St. Ignatius College Prep, who were visiting for a tournament in the town of Culver, about 32 miles west of Warsaw, and were on their way to their hotel after dinner, said the police. Sixteen of the 26 people on board—23 students, two coaches and the bus driver—were injured, authorities said. Three students were initially classified as seriously injured and sent to hospitals, police said. All 16 victims were stable by Sunday afternoon, said Brad Kellar, a Warsaw police spokesman. The school posted one message on his Instagram page on Sunday to thank well-wishers for their “thoughts and prayers”. “Our community supports our JV hockey team that was involved in an accident following a travel game last night,” the post read. The NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks also released a statement supporting the team. We send our thoughts and prayers to the Saint Ignatius College Preps hockey team, their coaches and their families after the team was involved in a serious bus accident last night. Please join us in keeping them in your thoughts, the team said. Police said witnesses and security video revealed that Santos ignored a red light for several seconds before hitting the bus during his turn. The accident occurred just two minutes after police received reports that the driver was speeding, swerving into other lanes and drifting off the roadway, officials said. Police said in a press release that officers had reason to suspect alcohol played a role in this hit-and-run after talking to Santos, who double-tongued his words and smelled of alcohol. Santos failed field sobriety tests and refused to consent to a chemical test, police said. Authorities obtained a search warrant allowing hospital staff to draw blood for official investigation. Santos was detained for 48 hours by the Kosciusko County Prosecutor’s Office in connection with formal charges of driving while intoxicated and causing serious bodily harm, police said. The Illinois bus driver consented to a blood draw, police said. Warsaw police said in a press release that additional charges may be added or increased based on the outcome.

